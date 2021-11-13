TRAVERSE CITY — It’s 10 a.m. on a Monday morning, and District Judge Bob Cooney is trying to figure out how much of a landlord’s basement rental unit is carpeted.
It’s the key to resolving how livable the place really was for the basement’s tenants as well as to resolve just how much Pepper and Ginger, the tenants’ two dogs, might have damaged the property.
Months after the lapsing of a nationwide eviction moratorium, landlord-tenant disputes are back in full swing in 86th District Court. Some cases resolve quickly, while others play out dramatically, showing how both the pandemic and the region’s housing crisis continue to impact everyday families.
Every case is different. Up first is a couple defending an eviction claim from Ridge45, an apartment complex in Garfield Township. The case is resolved quickly in a Zoom “breakout room” where the tenants agree to pay the $4,100 still owed to their landlords. The couple themselves had already moved out.
Another case just requires more time for a client to make up the money. In that case, a local lawyer, Gary Popovitz, works with a lawyer from Legal Services of Northern Michigan. The two see eye-to-eye on a one-month extension, allowing the renter time to pay her bills.
More complex and time-consuming are the cases that require judges to wade deep into the he-said, she-said of landlord-tenant disputes, which are now colored by both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the search for affordable housing in Grand Traverse County.
Monday morning’s Zoom eviction was brought by Suzette Divelbiss who tuned in from her living room. Tenants Stacie and Kirk McWethy tuned in from their daughter’s home.
In December of 2020, the McWethys, a family of five and two dogs, were living in a hotel. They found Suzette Divelbiss through “Spark in the Dark” an online website where volunteers can connect to people in need. Divelbiss offered Staci McWethy her unfinished basement for $500 a month.
“I had put a post on Spark in the Dark asking if anyone knew about a rental, because we all know that the housing market in Traverse City is sky-high,” said Stacie McWethy. “I’d put a post looking for something affordable until we got back on our feet.”
In the summer of 2021, things came to a boil. Upstairs, the Divelbisses complained of constant fighting heard through the floorboards, and that the McWethys were impossible to live with.
“We just want our house back,” said Chad Divelbiss. “No-one should have to put up with this in their own home. Especially after trying to do a good thing.”
Downstairs, the McWethys became furious with what they perceived as invasions of privacy, and with the eviction, Stacie McWethy said she felt the Divelbisses were going back on their word.
The McWethy’s insisted they’d be searching for an affordable two-bedroom, but had yet to find one that would suit a family of five. Part of that underscores the difficulty of the current market — since moving into the Divelbiss basement in January, housing prices have gone up by 17 percent, according to data from Zillow.
Housing advocates have called for an all-hands-on-deck approach to bringing more affordable options. They’ve asked local officials to incentivize subsidized housing projects, as well as asked developers to set aside affordable units in market rate buildings.
If those initiatives bear fruit, they will run counter to years and years of evaporating affordable housing in the region. Between 2010 and 2020, the number of subsidized units in Grand Traverse County decreased by 12 percent, according to data maintained by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Director of the Coalition against Homelessness Ashley Halladay-Schmandt said that patchwork fixes connect to northwest Michigan’s barren housing supply.
“Folks moving into inadequate housing is not uncommon in regions with low vacancy rates and housing shortages,” said Halladay-Schmandt. “People try their hardest to stay out of homelessness and will often find housing that does not meet their needs because the housing options in our communities are so limited. Without more housing options in our community, we will continue to see scenarios like this.”
A significant number of evictions were prevented in Grand Traverse County throughout the pandemic through COVID-19 relief funds administered by regional nonprofits. Those organizations stepped in when an eviction was caused by job loss or missed rent.
Those groups are less able to help when landlords want their tenants out for other reasons.
Closing the hearing, Cooney expressed regret that he couldn’t do more to help the McWethys, but emphasized that his role in this eviction was to uphold the law. In this case, he ruled against the McWethys on the premise that their tenancy — which lacked a written agreement — couldn’t be allowed to go on indefinitely. He ordered them to vacate the property within 10 days, despite one of the family member’s COVID-positivity and the absence of a housing alternative.
“It is darned near impossible to find an affordable rental in this town,” Cooney said. “It’s going to be difficult for them to find adequate housing, and I hope there’s some assistance for the McWethys to try to make that happen. I know we have agencies in town and hopefully they can help them make that happen.”
Neither Stacie McWethy nor Suzette Divelbiss could be reached by phone after the trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.