Maria Taylor was about 13 when she started cooking.
She never stopped.
“My uncle had a pizzeria and my dad ended up owning it,” says the 67-year-old, who lives with her husband of nearly 42 years, Mark, in Williamsburg. “When I was 13, I started working at the pizzeria too with my uncle. I was doing the short-order cooking and making pizzas at the time and waiting on customers.”
But it was really at home that she began what has become a lifelong love for being in the kitchen.
“I was always interested and I used to watch everybody cook,” she says. “That’s how I made a lot of my recipes, watching my aunts and what they were doing, and watching my mom, too.”
Both of her parents were born in Italy. At age 15, Taylor went there to stay the summer with her grandmother in the town of Supino, which is in the Lazio region southeast of Rome. She tells a story of waking up the morning after her arrival to her grandmother calling her downstairs.
“She showed me that very first morning how to make homemade pasta from scratch — and not with a pasta machine, but with a large rolling pin,” she says. “And she showed me how to make homemade sauce.
“I thought, I’m 15 years old, it’s really nice of her to show me all of this.”
But the next morning, it was déjà vu all over again.
“She wakes me up and says, ‘Remember what I showed you yesterday?’ I said yes. She said, ‘That’s what you’re going to be doing every morning.’”
And so she did. Every day, she got up and made fresh pasta and sauce with some kind of meat in it. Her grandmother spent the morning working in the family vineyard and her grandfather would go to town and return around 11 a.m. Then they’d have “dinner” together at the noon hour.
“Once we were done with dinner and the dishes and all of that, I could go visit my cousins and do stuff like that,” says Taylor, who ended up spending three summers in Italy with her grandparents. “I had no problem with it. I love to cook, and I figured, what am I going to be doing while my grandfather is gone and grandmother is up on the hill in the vineyard. It was almost like it’s the least I could do.”
One day she didn’t have any meat, and told her grandma.
“She looked in the tiny refrigerator they used to have in Italy and pulled out chicken feet,” Taylor says. “My eyes bugged out. But she said to use that to start it, then you take them out. It was delicious — it really flavored the sauce.”
She hasn’t used chicken feet as an ingredient since, but has worked with plenty of others. Homemade pasta continues to be a staple, especially for her lasagna. She has also ventured into other cuisines.
“I make Mexican, I make enchiladas, I make stuffed cabbage,” says Taylor, who has two grown daughters living in Traverse City. “I make the chicken piccata, the venison piccata, lemon chicken — I do all kinds of different recipes and different pastas.
“I make my own bread now, too. It’s really quite simple. You can mix it up the night before, go to bed and wake up in the morning and bake it.”
She also makes biscotti and says her three grandchildren love to consume the fruits of her labors.
“I just thoroughly enjoy cooking,” she says. “It gives me a lot of satisfaction, especially when people all sit down and eat and are enjoying it. It makes me feel good.”
Maria’s Homemade Pasta Meat Sauce
5 T. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
¼ C. chopped onions
Garlic
Bay leaves
Basil
Oregano
Salt
Crushed red pepper
Sugar
Pork spare rib (2-3 ribs) or 1 link of Italian sausage
1 lb. ground beef and ground pork mix
6 oz. tomato paste
2 28-oz. cans crushed peeled tomatoes
2 28-oz. cans tomato puree
Heat 3 T. oil on medium heat in a large pot. Lightly brown the ribs or sausage. Add onion and bay leaf, saute 2 minutes. Add ground meats, salt, pepper, oregano and basil to taste. Continue to stir to brown the meat. Add minced garlic when meat is almost browned. Continue to brown, scraping the bottom to get all the drippings.
Stir in tomato paste. Let cook for about 5 minutes. Continue to stir.
Add crushed tomatoes and puree. Add a little water to cans to get all the tomatoes. Pour into the sauce; the amount of water you add is based on your preference of sauce thickness.
Add a whole peeled garlic clove and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Add a pinch of sugar to eliminate the acid in the sauce. If needed, add more salt, pepper, basil, oregano and bay leaf to taste.
Bring to a boil, then lower heat. Continue to cook with low boil for 60 minutes. Continue to cook on low for 30 minutes (can be longer).
Add additional 2 T. olive oil to the sauce about 30 minutes before serving. Remove the ribs, bay leaves and whole garlic.
Sauce al dente pasta in a portion of this sauce, in a smaller pan. This recipe can be made with just stew meat and ribs or no meat at all.
Italian Walnut Biscotti
4 eggs
1 C. vegetable oil
1 C. granulated sugar
1 grated lemon or orange peel
2 t. vanilla extract
4 C. flour
1 t. baking soda
1 t. salt
1 C. chopped walnuts
Turn oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment.
Combine eggs, oil and sugar with mixer. Add lemon peel and vanilla extract.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt. Add to the egg mixture until combined. When combined, fold in the walnuts.
Divide dough in half and shape each half into a log. Divide in four if you desire a smaller biscotti. If dough sticks to your hands, use slightly wet hands. Place on baking sheet. Press down with hands to flatten the logs.
Bake the logs for about 20 to 25 minutes, until lightly golden.
Let them cool. Then slice the logs on a diagonal with a sharp knife. A greater angle will result in a longer biscotti; less angle, smaller biscotti. Place cut side up back on the parchment-lined baking sheet.
Bake a second time for 10-16 minutes, until crispy. Store in airtight container for three weeks, or freezer for four months.
