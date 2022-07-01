Coffee Chat
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC Green Team hosts the Coffee Chat at 10 a.m. July 1 at Brew.
Network and learn about the team’s environment focus.
Disability support eventsTRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events during July.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. July 1, 15 and 19 via Zoom. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. Virtual events include the SPIRIT Club exercise class at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and the Job Club Employment Series One, which meets at 2 p.m. Mondays through July 25. Topics include job shadowing, job search, interview and applications. The Virtual Accessible Gaming Social Group allows people with disabilities to play online games.
More details: disabilitynetwork.org/events.
‘Othello’ on stage
INTERLOCHEN — Sydney James Harcourt plays the title role in “Othello” July 1-2 and 8-9 during the 2022 Interlochen Shakespeare Festival.
Harcourt is a Broadway performer and television actor who attended Interlochen Arts Academy, where the play takes place. Each seat is $36. Tickets: https://bit.ly/3O5FB93.
Summer Sounds show
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park hosts its Summer Sounds Concert Series July 1 through Aug. 12. The series kicks off with Cary Morin, a bluegrass, rock and folk artist.
Other performances: The Timebombs July 8, Erin Zindle and The Ragbirds July 15, The Bootstrap Boys July 22, Yid Vicious July 29 and Hatchwing Rider Aug. 12.
These family-friendly shows take place outdoors and cost $10 per person. Kids get in free. Purchase tickets at michlegacyartpark.org/summer-sounds-2022.
Cookie Ride
TRAVERSE CITY — kolo t.c. hosts the Cooke Ride at 7:30 a.m. July 2 at Brick Wheels.
Donations are collected for the Great Lakes Humane Society. More information: https://www.strava.com/clubs/1632/group_events/1117604.
Dunes group attends market
EMPIRE — Volunteers with Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes attend the Empire Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 2 at 10243 W. Front St.
Volunteers discuss roles in the park and sell the text “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear.” Book proceeds support park projects.
Book sale
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library sponsors the Book Sale on the Porch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 2 at Helena Township Community Center.
Farm market event
ELLSWORTH — Friske Farm Market hosts Friske Freedom Fest from noon to 5 p.m. July 2. Activities include live music, petting zoo, face painting, duck races, food trucks and games.
Admission is $20 at friske.com.
Fourth of July concert
FRANKFORT — The “Jammin’ Mondays on Betsie Bay” series continues with Double Trouble- Mary Rademacher and Francesca Amari with the Mark Kahny Band at 7 p.m. July 4 at Mineral Springs Park. The show is free, but donations are accepted.
Gallery exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts the “Vulnerable Beings” exhibition from July 6 to Aug. 6. The show features works by Melissa Helene, Julie Kradel and Melonie Steffes.
Family-friendly podcast
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Radio recently launched “Classical Sprouts: The Awesome Classical Music Podcast for Kids.” Host Kate Botello presents weekly interactive episodes that focus on themes like “Cinderella” and the music of Ukraine.
Find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or IPR.
