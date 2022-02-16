TRAVERSE CITY — Riprap will be used to stabilize another damaged section of shoreline along Bluff Road in Peninsula Township that is sloughing into Lake Michigan.
The section is north of the portion of Bluff Road that has been closed for more than two years after erosion ate into the shoreline and caused the road to begin crumbling.
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission awarded the job to AJ’s Excavating in Honor for its bid of $116,160, said Manager Brad Kluczynski. The section is just starting to show some sloughing, he said.
Kluczynski said there have been 30 to 40 locations on the peninsula that have had riprap installed over the years, though none are as bad as the 1/2 mile section between Boursaw and Blue Water roads. That section has been closed since January 2020.
“The section that closed is not an easy fix,” Kluczynski said.
A geotechnical survey done last year by GEI Consultants of Michigan showed the area isn’t stabilizing and should remain closed. It also showed that high water levels that have plagued the Great Lakes for several years are not the only cause of erosion. The geography of the peninsula is also to blame.
“Water comes down off the middle of the peninsula, seeps down and hits a clay layer that causes it to flow out to the bluff,” Kluczynski said.
The company was paid about $27,000 for the study and another $37,000 for recommended solutions, including an engineering plan to repair and reopen the road, Kluczynski said.
Kluczynski has previously said the cost could be as high as $2.5 million, but consultants estimated that just getting materials down to stabilize the shoreline would cost $1.5 million. That doesn’t include ditching, trenching or repairs, he said.
“We are waiting for that consultant to come up with a viable solution to see what’s doable and what’s not,” he said.
Mike Skurski of the Mission Hills Peninsula Association could not be reached for comment. The association has 23 homes along East Grand Traverse Bay, all of which can be accessed by another road. Members park in an unpaved lot on Bluff Road to access their water frontage.
Bluff Road has an average use of 176 vehicles per day, according to a study done by the Michigan State Police, as previously reported. Some road commission members have in the past balked at spending millions to fix a relatively low-traffic road.
The decision of whether to do the repairs would have be approved by road commissioners and by Peninsula Township, which would have to pick up half the cost, Kluczynski said.
