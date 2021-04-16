TRAVERSE CITY — May Erlewine felt like the sentiment of her song “Shine On” represented the past year well. So she took something out of her daily routine as inspiration to make a difference.
Erlewine launched the Shine On Blend with Higher Grounds Coffee in Traverse City on Good Friday. One dollar of each bag purchased will be donated to Title Track, a Williamsburg nonprofit on racial justice education.
“There is work to be done in the dark before dawn,” goes the chorus of Erlewine’s song “Shine On.”
“But we have to persevere,” Erlewine said. “We have to continue to keep digging into the work.”
Erlewine said she landed on Title Track as a nonprofit beneficiary because discussions on racial inequities took the center stage in 2020 when they should have been talked about long before that.
“This year we sort of were forced to look at it in a different way,” she said.
Between the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — which saw a disproportionate number of Black Americans die because of the disease — and officer-involved shootings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake, Erlewine said making a difference locally was what inspired the lyrics of “Shine On” in 2015.
“The song ‘Shine On’ came out of realizing that even though I feel powerless in some of the bigger things happening in the world that I can make a difference in my community,” Erlewine said. “Title Track is very much doing that work right here in Michigan.”
Shine On Blend is the seventh installment of Higher Ground’s line of coffee’s for change. Previous blends raised funds for the Munson Healthcare system and Northern Michigan for Veterans among others.
Chris Treter, the owner of Higher Grounds, said Erlewine was the perfect partner. Erlewine routinely posts on her Instagram story a short video of her brewing pour-over coffee each morning in front of 10,600 followers.
Erlewine says the short videos of her making morning coffee were something others told her brought them joy and helped them get out of bed — even before the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of traditions and rituals that we’ve lost as a culture, so there’s something really special I’ve noticed about doing the same thing at the same time every day as a practice, as a ritual,” Erlewine said. “Coffee is a ritual that a large majority of people participate in every day. It’s a ritual that we all can relate to.”
The coffee’s flavor profile consists of brown sugar, honey and plum jam. Erlewine said from the project’s inception in October, the process took about two months to create the blend.
Treter said when Shine On Blend launched on Good Friday it was Higher Grounds’ No. 1 seller until it ran out.
“For a new product, all of a sudden to be our biggest seller, and then sell out is a huge deal,” Treter said. “So we expect to sell a lot of a lot of this coffee based upon the initial run that we had when we launched it without realizing how popular it was going to be. Now we have enough supplies to last us.”
The planned release date was supposed to be in December, but the popularity led to the product’s near-immediate sell out. Erlewine said she felt like the product was gone before it even was released.
“I’ve also found the community celebrating like, ‘I love Higher Ground, I love May’s music, I love Title Track, I feel good about the community I’m in and supporting these things,’ Erlewine said.
The 12-ounce bag of Shine On Blend can be purchased for $16 via Higher Ground’s website, highergroundstrading.com, or at the coffeehouse at The Village at the Grand Traverse Commons at 806 Red Dr.
Shine On Blend can also be purchased on Erlewine’s website, mayerlewine.com
