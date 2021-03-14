ELK RAPIDS — Tom Stephenson set a businesslike tone while running a recent Elk Rapids District Library Board meeting — his first as president — and promised to lead board members in a renewed commitment to public transparency.
“I expect everyone has read this novel,” Stephenson said, referencing the previous month’s 18 pages of minutes, which highlighted ongoing personality conflicts between former president Barb Johnson and some board members.
The board has grappled with accusations of financial irregularities in reporting the balance of a capital campaign expansion fund, criticism of legal fees one board member called “a self-inflicted wound,” suspension of the library director by the previous board president, as well as negotiation of a building lease with the Village of Elk Rapids where an elected official used coarse language to describe library board members.
Dick Hults, who runs the library board’s building committee, said he welcomed the new style of leadership.
“The board is already being run 100 percent better,” Hults said. “Tom is a businessman and he understands how to get people to cooperate and make decisions. You can see that from the first meeting.”
In February the library board voted unanimously to move management of the $1.6 million capital campaign fund from the library board to a nonprofit group, the Friends of the Elk Rapids District Library, contingent on approval by the Friends.
Not so fast, said Sharon Bacon, Friends vice-chairwoman, who told board members at their meeting Thursday, the nonprofit was unclear about why the fund needed to be moved.
“The biggest issue is trying to come to a better understanding, a very clear understanding, of what the board of trustees is asking us to do,” Bacon said. “One thing that I want to see is the board as a whole buy-in to this process. We need clarity from you about your expectations.”
Interim Capital Campaign Chair Karen Simpson, first began urging a transfer of the fund to the Friends group earlier this year, following financial questions from Hults and two other board members, Liz Atkinson and Julia Pollister-Amos.
Atkinson, Hults and Pollister-Amos had asked why fundraising totals publicly announced at board meetings, did not square with what was recorded in bank statements or by accounting software.
A yet-to-be-completed financial review of the fund and of the finances of the Friends group was approved, which Simpson and the rest of the board supported.
“I don’t know why we were even asking,” Atkinson said Thursday, of shifting the fund to the Friends. “I’m a little confused about the whole topic.”
That review is underway but has been slowed by tax season and yet-to-be gathered paperwork, officials said.
Simpson said she was not prepared to discuss the fund shift issue on Thursday evening, but suggested the board discuss it in depth at a later date, likely the board’s next meeting scheduled for April 8.
The library is located in the Island House, which is owned by the village and renegotiating a lease is another issue Stephenson will lead the board through.
The current lease doesn’t expire until 2038, though does not include language which would facilitate a possible expansion of the building, should the capital campaign raise the $5 to $6 million some say will be required to complete the project.
Hults chairs the building committee and said lease negotiations with the Village of Elk Rapids officials are ongoing.
“It is a long ways from being accepted,” he said, of draft changes he received recently from Elk Rapids Village Manager Jim Janisse. “It is not by any means agreed upon.”
Hults said he planned to meet with fellow committee members Atkinson and Chuck Schuler prior to the next library board meeting — and departing from library board business as usual, he said the committee meeting would be posted, the public would be invited to attend and minutes would be taken.
Stephenson said he supported the change, adding that all committee business should be conducted in public when allowed by law and that in his appointments he’d strive to have all townships and the village represented.
The library is a district library, covering Milton and Elk Rapids townships, as well as the Village of Elk Rapids, and previous committees have not always contained full representation, partly because of time commitments.
Library Director Nannette Miller said she too found Stephenson’s leadership highly capable, and she expressed optimism about the library’s future in the community.
