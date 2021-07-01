TRAVERSE CITY — A 425-mile paddling expedition is giving voice to the Great Lakes and the people who seek its protection.
On a morning shrouded in fog, three 20-something men launched a 45-day stand-up paddle boarding film project from beneath the Mighty Mac bridge. Their journey, begun on June 9, follows Lake Michigan’s eastern shoreline south to Grand Haven where they will enter the Grand River. They then will navigate the river to the Lansing Capitol to rally political forces on behalf of the lakes.
William Wright, Davis Huber and Chris Yahanda hatched their “Troubled Water” film project last summer to bring awareness to the economic, political and environmental threats to the fresh water seas. It began with a focus on the dangers of Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipelines which span Mackinac Straits. The film’s concept expanded to also address urgent threats resulting from invasive species and climate change.
“The effect of climate change is not hundreds or thousands of miles away,” Wright said. “They’re at our back yard in Michigan.”
Wright, a Chicago resident who as a youth summered in northern Michigan, concedes that Great Lakes’ threats get attention locally, but national and international awareness is not equal to the lakes’ importance as the source of 21 percent of the world’s fresh surface water. Wright said the profusion of global environmental issues overwhelms calls to protect the lakes. They hope the film helps change that.
Twelve days of paddling at the whim of water and winds brought the team to Leelanau County. Days of up close and personal contact with the water “…has driven home the power of the lake and respect the water deserves,” Yahanda said.
Yahanda’s ties to the area run deep. His great-grandfather built a fishing cabin on Lake Skegomog in the 1940s. The New York City resident grew up swimming, paddling and kiting along Lake Michigan.
Huber, a Los Angeles-based photographer and lifelong friend of Yahanda and Wright, follows the two paddlers in a boat recording the journey. The film documents conversations with area residents, anglers, tourists, scientists, business owners and others who love and rely on the big waters.
The Leelanau stopover at Fishtown prompted conversations with representatives from Fishtown Preservation Society. Industry insights come from historical Carlson’s Fishery, operating from Fishtown for five generations.
Several local entities back the “Troubled Water” mission. The Traverse City-based advocacy organization For Love of Water (FLOW) got onboard early on as an adviser helping to lift the project from concept to targeted action.
“We see the power of artists, filmmakers, and others inspired by the water, inspiring others to protect waters,” said FLOW Deputy Director Kelly Thayer.
FLOW’s Executive Director Liz Kirkwood gives voice on film to the organization’s commitment to protect the public resource.
FLOW and the M22 store align their passion for the lakes in support of the film. Proceeds from the M22’s For Love of Water T-shirts and hats benefit the trio’s effort.
“I love the fact that they’re taking it into their own hands and working with organizations as individuals,” said M22 Creative Director Susie Grace. “Sometimes we don’t know what we can do.”
Mawby winery in Suttons Bay teamed with “Troubled Water,” to create “Shut Down Line 5” sparkling wine. Every bottle sold benefits the film.
Project support also comes from Michigan advocacy groups Oil and Water Don’t Mix, Clean Water Action and fiscal sponsor Michigan Environmental Council.
The full-length “Troubled Water” film release is expected in early 2022. Screenings are planned for northern Michigan audiences. Wright expects to submit the documentary to national and international film festivals, and later to streaming services such as Netflix.
Go to troubledwaterfilm.com to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.