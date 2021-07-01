TRAVERSE CITY — Yellow-faced, hairy, and speckled blue and red.
Lymantria dispar moth caterpillars look like any bug at first glance, but problems arise with their growing numbers — and insatiable appetite for leaves.
Over the cool, spring months the caterpillars are busy storing energy for their cocoon stage. Oaks, aspens, willows, and other host trees can be left nearly leafless, or defoliated, by their feeding.
Cocooning is just over a week away and tree defoliation is at its peak, according to a press release from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Michigan State University professor of forest entomology Deborah McCullough said the invasive species — commonly known as gypsy moths — could be at its highest population since the last major invasion event in the ‘90s.
“I think the population densities of gypsy moths are high in many areas of lower Michigan,” McCullough said. “There are fewer places that don’t have gypsy moths than those who do.”
Environmental officials have begun assessing this year’s damages to ecosystems and residential areas.
DNR Forest Health Specialist Simeon Wright said the moths have spread from the northeastern lower peninsula to the south and west sides of the state. He said the highest population densities were reported in the counties north of Grand Rapids.
The most immediate impact the caterpillars have is on the host trees. Last year the DNR mapped over 900,000 acres of moderate to severe defoliation in its 2020 Michigan Forest Health report. In a typical year, however, McCullough said trees are likely to produce a second set of buds before the end of summer.
But having a round two of leaves requires a lot of stress and energy. Retired MSU entomologist Duke Elsner said this summer’s intense heat could lead to droughts — prohibiting trees from recovering.
“It’s probably going to be a tough year for trees to recover as well as normal,” Elsner said. “But most trees — oaks, maples whatever — can lose up to a third of their foliage without any major problem.”
The problem people often notice first, Elsner said is the “frass” (or excrement) the caterpillars produce after feeding on leaves. The round pellets are tinted green and can sometimes be heard hitting the ground on quiet days. While not directly harmful to humans the frass can stain patios, rooftops and vehicles when wet.
In addition, McCullough said a small group of people can have allergic reactions to the caterpillar’s tiny hairs. They drift in the wind and land on the body — causing minor rashes.
The invasive moth comes from Europe and is not native to the region. Its presence also carries negative impacts on the ecosystem it invades.
Elsner said that during the ‘90s outbreak, populations of native caterpillars experienced a decrease. He also mentioned hairy-caterpillar-eating bird populations typically avoid the caterpillars.
In due time, McCullough and Elsner said, the moth population is bound to decrease. The naturally occurring nucleopolyhedrosis virus (NPV) is deadly to the moths and spreads when the population is highest. Suppression programs in the 1990s and 2000s introduced predators, parasitoids, and a fungal disease to aid in population control as well.
In the meantime, McCullough said its best to “stick it out” until a crucial period in their life cycle.
Approximately two weeks after cocooning, adult moths will emerge for a short mating cycle. Females produce a single brown egg mass that can hold hundreds of future caterpillars.
McCullough said if an egg mass is spotted, it’s best to destroy it.
“People can scrape those egg masses into a bucket of soapy water, let it sit for a day or two. And every time you scrape an egg mass like that, you’re going to kill 200 to 1,200 gypsy moths that would be caterpillars next summer,” McCullough said.
Wright advises people to check their vehicles for egg masses before traveling out-of-state. He said the DNR will release its 2021 defoliation maps within the next month. The data better indicate where in Michigan the caterpillars did the most damage.
