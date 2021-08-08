TRAVERSE CITY — Kyle Anderson seems to meander through his 40-foot blue school bus still in awe of what he’s created. With a large, callused hand he gives his shaggy Irish wolfhound a pat on the head as she snoozes away on the couch.
Yes, the couch is inside the school bus — among many other things like a sink, stove, toilet, and a queen-sized bed. It’s the culmination of work stretched nearly two years.
Anderson was back in Traverse City, his hometown, just for a while before setting out on his next adventure. His bus has become somewhat of a spectacle in the area, he says. When it drives down Front Street the trees and mountains painted on its side stand taller than most cars.
The bus wears its name above its front and rear windows, “Makwaden” — aka “The Bear Den.” It’s the combination of English and Anderson’s native language which is used by the bear clan of Grand Traverse band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
Anderson said he has had the idea to live in a bus since his school years.
“It just made sense,” he said. “Having a school bus being one of the safest vehicles on the road, transporting children, that why not build [a home] inside of that bus? These engines are made to be robust and travel long distances.”
He bought the retired bus from Anchor Bay School District for $1,800 with the goal of renovating the whole thing for under $10,000.
Of course, Anderson isn’t the first to convert a school bus to a mobile home. He said much of his vision came from following other projects on social media, mainly Instagram.
When a bus turns into a home, it’s called a “skoolie,” and, according to Anderson, there are hundreds of skoolie enthusiasts occupying American roads.
Anderson said his most memorable pilgrimage was to a Skoolie-Palooza in Arizona where more than 200 buses congregated in the dessert.
One of these meetups was held for the first time in the Upper Peninsula last month, organized by fellow nomad who lived on the road with her family for more than six years.
As the nomadic lifestyle becomes popular, the skoolie community grows. she said.
“When we first started out in the nomadic life we had to almost hide it because people didn’t understand it,” Walenski said. “Now it has come into the spotlight thanks to the pandemic and the internet has absolutely opened up a world that you can’t even imagine.”
Research from MBO Partners, a Virginia-based consulting agency, suggests “digital nomads” are increasingly populating campgrounds and public lands. A digital nomad is someone who can take their work anywhere, anytime — if they have an internet connection.
7.3 million Americans described themselves as digital nomads in 2019, which is 2.5 million more people than the previous year, according to MBO Partners. That number is expected to hike as the COVID-19 pandemic normalizes remote work.
Anderson is one such digital nomad. He’s a tech entrepreneur and IT professional for his own consulting company called Makwa USA. After working in Los Angeles during his early 30s, he moved back to Michigan and began working closely with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians — his father’s tribe.
He sat on the Grand Traverse Band LLC board, the non-gaming side of the tribe, then worked to start Arrowhead Incubator, a Traverse City-based nonprofit.
During this time, Anderson said minimalism became one of the most important aspects of his life, in addition to environmental protection.
“We’re driven in this time right now to buy, buy, buy, and consume, consume, consume,” Anderson said. “I think we need to take a step back and ask, ‘what are we doing with this planet right now in our time? Are we making decisions right now for the next seven generations?’”
In the two years since Anderson first bought Makwaden in August 2019 and designed it to be a bachelor pad, he has taken on new responsibilities. He now takes care of a family, putting their safety and happiness at the forefront.
That does not mean giving up the bus life, he said. More people means another Makwaden.
“The first bus was my proof of concept,” Anderson said. “It was really just a bus to give me an idea of what I wanted to do for the next one before I dropped a lot of money into it. I’m really excited to get it done and see where we go with this bus.”
Anderson has been documenting the Makwaden v2 build along with all his camping adventures on his Instagram page.
His travels and lifestyle, he said, has taught him things about himself and the world around him. While he understands the nomadic lifestyle isn’t feasible for everyone, he hopes to inspire people to take a leap of faith.
“Most of us base our lives off the experiences that we gain,” Anderson said. “You have to dare to cut that rope and be free.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.