ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Public Schools Interim Superintendent Tom Enslen will resign from his post when a replacement is found.
Enslen informed the ERPS Board of Education on Tuesday that he is leaving for “personal reasons.”
Enslen replaced Tom Ross, who had a short tenure as the district’s top administrator. Ross also served as interim superintendent, having replaced Stephen Prissel. Prissel stepped down as superintendent in May 2018.
Board members also approved using the Michigan Association of School Boards to conduct a national search for a full-time superintendent. Trustees announced the process will include a public survey for community members to provide input on the characteristics they would like to see in a new superintendent.
