CEDAR — The wrecking ball soon will swing at the ravaged and decayed Sugar Loaf resort property, with demolition scheduled to start at the end of June.
Taplin Enterprises in Kalamazoo has been chosen as the contractor for the demolition, which is expected to finish in October, according to a press release from Ross Satterwhite of Leland Township.
Satterwhite is a real estate advisor and board treasurer for Leland Public School. His company, Iron Bridge Capital, represented Sugar Loaf’s new owner, SPV 45 LLC, in its December purchase of the long-defunct resort.
After permits are obtained, the main hotel and several buildings and structures on the mountain and surrounding areas will be demolished, the release states. The contract also includes cleanup of the site and associated resort properties.
Materials will be transported off site for disposal or recycling, with each demolished area backfilled, graded and seeded.
The project will be overseen by environmental consulting firm Envirologic, also based in Kalamazoo.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik. “I’m glad to see some progress is being made.”
Like many in the county, Janik grew up visiting the former ski mecca that has now been closed for more than 20 years and has become a target for vandals who smashed in doors and windows and graffitied the walls. Holes in the roof have caused even more damage, and township and county officials worry someone could be hurt on the property.
Janik said he has received lots of calls in recent years from people in the community who are concerned about the danger and blight at the once-thriving resort. He is glad the new owners are fulfilling the commitment they made to demolish the buildings.
It’s also bittersweet, Janik said, as Sugar Loaf in its heyday had a tremendous impact on the county.
“It’s the end of an era, but hopefully the start of a new one,” he said.
It is not known who the owners of SPV 45 LLC, a Delaware corporation, are or what their plans are for the property once demolition is complete. As of publication time, Satterwhite had not returned a call to the Record-Eagle.
“Careful consideration and evaluation was made in setting the stage for demolishing and cleaning up the property,” Satterwhite stated in his release. “We look forward to the successful implementation of the demolition program and finally eliminating an attractive nuisance and eyesore in this community.”
County Commissioner Patricia Soutas-Little, who represents Leland and Centerville townships, said the big question is what happens next.
“But I am absolutely delighted that this is happening this summer,” Soutas-Little said, as it will get rid of a “horrible eyesore.”
She said she can easily picture the property being used for a conference center, houses or another resort. Whatever ends up there, it should be something that will enhance the county’s economic base, she said.
“A lot of businesses relied on Sugar Loaf,” Soutas-Little said. “I’m hoping that it will be something again that will provide some vigor to the economy. We’re doing well, but we could use a boost.”
Soutas-Little has also been worried sick that a child or teenager curious about the buildings could be seriously hurt.
After several years of decay, the property was purchased in 2016 by Jeff Katofsky of Sweet Bread LLC, who sparked hope in the community that Sugar Loaf would be turned into a four-star resort that would create 250 year-round jobs. Katofsky, an attorney and real estate developer, visited Leelanau County and laid out a timeline on his plan to invest $134 million into the resort.
That timeline would have had demolition beginning in June 2020.
When demolition didn’t start, Cleveland Township officials cited Katofsky for violation of a blight ordinance the township enacted about a year ago. Katofsky has said he was delayed by the pandemic.
The current owner is not affiliated with Katofsky, Satterwhite has said. Satterwhite is also not a buyer, he has said.
