STRAITS OF MACKINAC — A signature piece of infrastructure turns 70 this year, a milestone that appears to be passing without celebration.
Instead, Line 5, a 645-mile oil and gas pipeline built in 1953, has energy experts, environmental advocates, tribal members, state taxpayers and attorneys in a kind of judicial watch party, as lawsuits and countersuits move sluggishly through state and federal courts.
One “watch party” case is a 2019 lawsuit and countersuit between the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Enbridge, the pipeline’s owner.
In June, a federal judge in the Western District of Wisconsin presiding over the case did something no other judge in any Enbridge-related case has done before. He gave the company a date — June 16, 2026 — when they can no longer operate a portion of Line 5.
“We had an incredibly intensive, grueling pre-trial process,” said Riyaz Kanji, an attorney for the Band, “I think Enbridge thought: small tribe, small law firm representing it, and didn’t know the full strength of the tribe and the whole team,” he said.
Attorneys for Enbridge, a Canadian energy conglomerate with thousands of miles of pipelines in the U.S. and Canada, had argued that an agreement related to other portions of reservation land compelled the Band to assist in re-negotiating the expired easements.
“Enbridge’s position has long been that, in a 1992 contract between Enbridge and the Band, the Band consented to operations of Line 5 on the Reservation through 2043,” said Ryan Duffy, an Enbridge spokesperson. “In 2020, Enbridge filed federal and state permit applications for the relocation of Line 5 around the Bad River Reservation, which is the long-term solution to this dispute.”
The Bad River Band argued Enbridge was trespassing after easements on some portions of property within the Band’s reservation expired, and that geographical shifts in the area’s clay soil are inching the pipeline ever closer to the namesake river.
Judge William Conley, on June 29, largely agreed and ordered Enbridge to pay the Band $5,151,668 for trespassing and make quarterly profit-sharing payments to the Band until they’ve vacated.
Enbridge appealed and Duffy said the company may request a stay.
This is just one of the ongoing lawsuits related to Line 5, which is part of the larger Lakehead Pipeline system and daily transports 23 million gallons of crude oil and natural gas liquids used to make propane, from resource-rich tar sands in western Canada to refineries in the southeastern part of that country.
Line 5 originates in Superior Wisconsin, passes through the Bad River Reservation, crosses into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula where it runs along US-2. The Straits of Mackinac section is divided into two pipes stretched across the lake bottom. A single pipeline then continues south toward Bay City, angling a bit toward the Thumb and finally crossing back into Canada at Sarnia.
When constructed, the pipeline was touted as an engineering marvel. But some say Line 5 has outlived its usefulness.
Since 2019, thousands of pages of court filings, expert reports, amicus briefs and judicial orders logged in a variety of court actions focused on the most controversial sections of the pipeline, point to two opposing legal — and societal — arguments.
On one side is Enbridge and a number of oil and gas companies, energy trade associations and labor unions, who argue Line 5 was built to last, is safe and legal and is a piece of hardware necessary to maintain a steady and affordable supply of energy — at least until an alternative can be approved and built — for consumers in Canada, Michigan and at least one other state.
“Idling Line 5, even temporarily, would have immediate and severe consequences on the economies of Michigan and Ohio,” the company states on its website.
On the other side are Michigan officials, Wisconsin and Michigan tribal officials, tourism-related businesses and environmental advocates, who say Line 5 was intended to last 50 years — not 70 — that energy supplies can come from other sources without permanent disruption and that Enbridge’s safety record points to an imminent risk of a rupture in the Straits and near the Bad River.
Proposed tunnel under Straits
While attorneys file briefs and argue in court, Enbridge is seeking to address the risk of a pipeline leak or rupture by building a tunnel under the Straits. It would contain a new section of pipeline replacing the dual pipes on the lake bottom.
The price tag for the project was estimated, in 2018, at $500 million; in 2021, a former Dow Chemical engineer said his calculations show the cost could top $1.5 billion.
“The projected cost for a 21-foot inside diameter Straits Tunnel with a 2024 completion would be $1.54 billion,” said Gary Street, in what he acknowledged in a 2021 document was a “crude” calculation method.
A tunnel agreement between Enbridge and the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority calls for Enbridge to pay for design, construction, maintenance and operation of the tunnel, but could transfer ownership to the Authority after completion, and lease it back.
State and federal regulatory agencies, and not the courts, at least for now, hold sway over tunnel permitting.
To proceed, Enbridge will need approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
Approval of the tunnel by MPSC has been contested by environmental groups and others, who’ve argued, in a proceeding much like a trial, that the tunnel is an untested design and counter to climate change goals.
Arguments closed in May and, in another closely-watched development, Michigan Public Service commissioners have yet to issue a decision.
The Army Corps of Engineers is in the midst of compiling an environmental impact statement related to Line 5’s proposed 4-mile tunnel crossing.
