En garde! Three Swords Fencing medals twice at nationals

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City’s Three Swords Fencing Studio has made a name for itself on a national level.
Two Traverse City women, Laurie Lapp and Claire Norconk, took home medals from the annual USA Fencing national championships in Philadelphia. The meet featured thousands of fencers that qualified through various state and regional events. Six from Traverse City competed.
Norconk, a 20-year-old native of Traverse City who attends Northwestern Michigan College, won the Division 3 national title in women’s épée for a gold medal. Lapp, who’s 52 and has lived in Traverse City for the last 11 years, took third place for bronze in women’s épée for her age (Veterans 50).
“It’s really exciting for Traverse City because the mecca of fencing is in New York City and California. All these clubs come from these enormously big cities,” said Lapp, also the club’s board president. “Our club has more medals from the club from Chicago.”
Norconk qualified in both Division 2 and 3, sweeping pool play in Division 3 to earn high enough seed.
“Coach Robert (Bartle) talked to me and said ‘Just stay calm and just be there and want to win.’ I just went into it with that kind of mentality,” Norconk said.
The national title was Norconk’s first national medal of any sort, though she had won several at the state level before. Norconk said she’s been fencing seriously for the last eight years dating back to when Three Swords was practicing in NMC’s gym.
Lapp’s path to a medal was a bit different. She typically fenced sabre and not épée. Lapp lost just one of her pool play matches then and faced a longtime college fencer in the second elimination round.
The match wasn’t pretty, as Lapp described.
“’I’m sorry I ever said ‘Hello’ to you,’” the woman began the match with.
“She ran directly into me on the strip, she tried to jostle her way and push me around,” Lapp said. “I didn’t get emotional. We came to fence. It’s a sport. I’m here to win.”
Lapp fell out of elimination play in the semifinals to a woman from Denver when she attempted to use sabre moves in an épée match.
Semifinal and finals matches were streamed live, giving the chance for the rest of the Three Swords club to watch the match back in Traverse City.
“We were all in that little corner there watching it live just like ‘Oh No! No! What is she doing?’” Norconk said.
Lapp moved to Traverse City when her son, John-Paul “J.P.” Lapp, turned 10. She was 45 at the time. Considering herself a parent who tries to make sure her son does at least one sport, J.P. became hooked on fencing.
“I saw them having fun and my son (J.P.) said ‘Why are you just sitting there? It’s cold. Just try it!’” Lapp said.
Lapp fences épée, one of three weapons used in fencing along with sabre and foil. The biggest difference in épée fencing is the entire body is the target area — and if you need an example, just watch the 1935 adaptation of “The Three Musketeers.”
{iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/QNVTmBe_YrM” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
Women weren’t allowed to fence épée at the Olympics until 1996 because it was perceived as too dangerous, so Lapp said it feels good knowing she’s a national medalist in something she couldn’t have done in high school.
“The analogy is fencing is chess at 100 miles per hour,” Lapp said.
She hopes to stay in the top-four in the nation after another national tournament at the end of August. If Lapp survives that, she’ll be able to represent the United States on the Women’s World Veteran Team in international tournaments.
Six members in total qualified and competed at nationals. Along with Lapp and Norconk, Carson Clark (Division 2 men’s épée), Anne Marie Myler (Junior women’s épée), Aidan Schroeder (Junior men’s épée) and Jordan Lesperance (Division 2 women’s épée, Division 3 women’s épée) all competed.
Myler, a 2020 TC St. Francis Graduate, will try and join Notre Dame’s fencing team as a walk-on this fall. There are only 28 Division I universities that sponsor fencing teams, Notre Dame has 11 national titles between men’s and women’s fencing.
USA Fencing oversees the sport in the United States, including the nation’s Olympic teams set to compete in Tokyo this summer. The fencing year runs from Aug. 1 of the year prior through the end of July but because of the pandemic, it got off to a start closer to the spring of 2021.
Regular season tournaments are meant to be divided by gender and age, but because of an event’s turnout, that doesn’t always work out the way it’s supposed to.
“In Michigan most tournaments are completely mixed,” Lapp said. “I’m fencing with teenage boys, she’s (Norconk) is fencing with grown men, it’s all just combined. There’s not enough to separate it by gender and age.”
At regional and national tournaments the pool of fencers becomes larger. In recent years fencers there know already about Three Swords — for good reasons. Three Swords gets complimented frequently for their sportsmanship, an important trait for a sport that involves fighting.
Beyond the sport itself, the sport’s diversity gives athletes the chance to be in camps and competitions with others who may not speak the same language. That’s one of the primary reasons why Lapp got her son involved with the club to begin with, given a community like Traverse City that may not be as diverse.
“You go to these big competitions like nationals and there are people from all over the world there,” Norconk said.
The club continues to grow, too. In August Three Swords will move into an industrial building twice as large as its current location in the Cass Street industrial park.
