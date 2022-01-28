TRAVERSE CITY — Cadets in maritime academies are frequent targets of sexual assault and harassment, especially when they are putting in their sea time requirement aboard commercial ships.
Yet, like many assault and harassment victims in society, they are often afraid to report an incident.
“Cadets don’t feel comfortable reporting this issue because they’re afraid of what could happen next,” said Jackie Jorgensen, a counselor with the Northwestern Michigan College Student Life Office. The office houses the campus Title IX federal program that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any educational program.
Cadets are afraid of being blacklisted, ostracized or treated differently, Jorgensen said. They are afraid reporting an incident will impact their education or career, she said.
Jerry Achenbach, superintendent of NMC’s Great Lakes Maritime Academy, agrees.
“It’s a small industry and you’re on a ship and hoping to get a recommendation to work on that ship or another ship,” Achenbach said.
Two cadets in the college’s Great Lakes Maritime Academy came forward about a year ago to share some things that had happened to them and other cadets in the program, Jorgensen said, though neither filed an official report.
“When we’re hearing after the fact that different things have gone on in the past, that’s a red flag for us that something needs to change,” Jorgensen said.
Achenbach and Jorgensen are hopeful that cadets will feel safer coming forward under a new program put together by Achenbach, the Student Life Office and others.
The GLMA adopted the federal Every Mariner Builds a Respectful Culture — EMBARC — program designed for cadets aboard ships on the ocean and in international waters, though it was adapted for the Great Lakes. It was approved this week by the Lake Carrier Association, an organization that advocates for commercial cargo vessels on the Great Lakes.
One big difference is that EMBARC puts the onus for reporting incidents on the shipping companies. The GLMA program puts that onus on the college, Achenbach said, making sure that there are no repercussions to a person who reports an incident and that all incidents are reported to the U.S. Coast Guard, which investigates them.
Approval by the Lake Carrier Association shows that the GLMA and the shipping companies are taking the issue seriously, that both are responsible for reporting complaints of assault and harassment to the Coast Guard.
EMBARC was put into place in December in the wake of a reported assault from a cadet at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in New York. Known as Midshipman X, the 19-year-old student said she was assaulted by the 60-year-old ship’s first officer while completing her required sea year on a commercial shipping vessel.
Her story, posted on the website of the Maritime Legal Aid & Advocacy nonprofit agency, started a tidal wave that had Congress overhauling its policies regarding the maritime industry, which it oversees. Several maritime academies, including NMC, are also adopting the program.
Midshipman X was a virgin who was saving herself, she wrote. She did not report her assault for two years out of fear. She had to continue working on the ship with her attacker for another two months. She was blacked out during much of the assault after shots of liquor were forced on her by her attacker, she wrote, and was afraid she would not be believed. She was afraid to report she had been drinking, as alcohol was not allowed on the ship. She was overwhelmed by guilt and shame.
She is now a senior and a victim advocate at the academy. And she is not alone, she wrote.
“There are more than 50 young, strong, amazing women in my class at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy ... I have not spoken to a single one of those women who has told me that she has not been sexually harassed, sexually assaulted, or degraded at some point during the last three years at the Academy or during Sea Year. Most people, and even the leaders of our school, do not seem to understand how serious this problem is, especially at sea.”
“The issue of sexual assault and sexual harassment is of concern at the highest levels,” Achenbach said. “Midshipman X brought it to the forefront.”
The GLMA has an enrollment of about 200 students. About 8 percent to 12 percent are female, Achenbach said, though he acknowledged that assault and harassment can also happen to male cadets.
Achenbach said that since he began his post at the academy in 2010 there have been five reported assaults. But he knows that number does not reflect what is likely taking place.
“The idea that people are reluctant to report assault and harassment is valid,” Achenbach said, saying it’s an area that needs work. “There is a belief that the academy could do more to ensure a positive experience aboard a commercial vessel.”
After Midshipman X posted her assault, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy put a pause on sending cadets out on commercial vessels until EMBARC was put into place. The Great Lakes academy followed suit, but now that its program has been approved it will again start sending cadets out on the lakes, Achenbach said.
Cadets must put in a year of sea time split into three ‘projects’ as a requirement for graduation. The new GLMA EMBARC program has academy staff contacting via text cadets who are aboard a commercial vessel to make sure they are OK, and at the end of each project they fill out a survey to anonymously describe their experience.
They also meet one-on-one with Achenbach and with Jorgensen before going aboard a ship and are given information on how to contact them if they are assaulted, are the target of harassment or are not comfortable with how they are being treated.
As a counselor, Jorgensen said she is considered a confidential source.
“They can tell me and then they can decide whether they want to report it or not,” she said.
Beginning this year cadets will complete a new training module that is based on input from the two students who came forward before going out on a commercial vessel.
The new module is in addition to three more that are required of cadets —the Title IX/Campus SaVE Act training, Social Responsibility training approved by the U.S. Coast Guard, and SafeColleges training, which uses real people telling their stories.
“I am hopeful that this program will help create a safer and more confidential learning environment for our cadets where they feel empowered to say something,” Jorgensen said.
