BEULAH — A judge denied a motion from the plaintiff in an election-related lawsuit asking the court reconsider a May 18 decision to dismiss the case against Antrim County.
Matthew DePerno, a Portage-area attorney who represents Bill Bailey of Central Lake Township, filed the motion for reconsideration June 10 in 13th Circuit Court, records show.
DePerno in the motion argued a hand recount of all ballots cast in the county’s 2020 presidential election was “insufficient and premised on fraud” and that a case study conducted by a plaintiff’s expert witness provided new evidence.
Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer denied the request Friday.
“The Court finds that the Plaintiff’s Motion for Reconsideration presents the same issues previously ruled on by the Court, either expressly or by reasonable implication,” Elsenheimer said in his written decision.
Bailey filed suit Nov. 23, accusing the county of voter fraud and of violating his constitutional rights after initial results showed about 2,000 votes cast for then-President Donald Trump had mistakenly been assigned to then-challenger Joe Biden.
Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy acknowledged her office’s human error, an assertion backed by the state’s Senate Oversight Committee, which last week released a 55-page report rejecting claims of widespread election fraud in Antrim County and in Michigan.
In his dismissal of the lawsuit, Elsenheimer ruled the court had already provided Bailey with all the relief available to him.
That included signing a court order in early December allowing Bailey’s forensic team access to the county’s election equipment and placing the equipment under a protective seal.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, an intervening defendant, then sent Bureau of Elections staff to the Kearney Township Hall on Dec. 17, to train local volunteer poll workers for a hand recount of the county’s presidential election and later conducted statewide audits.
Elsenheimer noted both these events in his dismissal.
“I am saying that, as pled, the plaintiff’s request for an audit is not available,” Elsenheimer said in his oral decision. “Anticipating the possibility of appeal, this court will take all pending motions under advisement.”
The judge stayed — or, suspended — all discovery matters pending a possible appeal, which has since necessitated another motion hearing scheduled for July.
DePerno drafted the stay order, and Assistant Attorney General Erik Grill, who is arguing the case on behalf of Benson, objected to how the order was phrased.
At issue is whether Elsenheimer stayed “all matters” or whether it was only unresolved motions on hiatus until an appeal is filed or the deadline for filing passes.
At stake is more than the wording of a legal document — if discovery is not stayed, the state is responsible for conducting depositions of Bailey’s experts, some of whom are located in Texas and Colorado.
A motion hearing for arguments on the order is scheduled July 12 at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.