GREILICKVILLE — Elmwood Township planners will soon begin deliberations on a special-use permit application for the proposed Wellevity resort to ensure it meets all standards of the township zoning ordinance.
But with more than 100 pages in the document, it may take a while to get through.
A special meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Elmwood Township fire hall. Planning commission Chairman Rick Bechtold said it’s difficult to say if it will take more than one meeting to complete findings of fact and come to a decision.
“Marathon meetings are not fair to the public or to the applicant,” Bechtold said. “We don’t want people to become so fatigued that they don’t do a fair job of reviewing the material.”
If the health and wellness resort meets zoning standards, a permit for that resort must be approved, according to state law.
Attorney Lauren Teichner represents the Friends of Timberlee, a group of about 100 people living in the immediate area of the proposed resort. Teichner said all conditions of the zoning ordinance must be met.
“This is a really important issue for the local community and the residents in the area,” said Teichner, who specializes in environmental law. “They know the planning commission has one chance to do this and we hope they’ll get it right.”
Attorney Marc S. McKellar represents Steve Brock of Big Rapids, the owner of the 100-acre parcel situated next to Timberlee Hills, a wedding and snow-tubing venue. The resort will use about 20 acres of the parcel.
“I believe the merits and facts in this case meet the requirements of the zoning ordinance,” McKellar said. “I’m absolutely confident that the reports and information we have submitted for approval are adequate.”
Several meetings have already taken place to give the public the opportunity to have its say on the 20-acre resort. They’re now held in the fire hall because of the large number of people attending — more than 100 at the most recent meeting.
A majority of those people oppose the resort, saying it will impact the environment, increase traffic on narrow and private neighborhood roads, and create noise and light pollution.
“As evidenced by massive turnout at three meetings, obviously there’s massive public interest, not only from residents of the township, but I’ve had many phone calls from people in Leelanau County and Traverse City,” said Jeff Dungan, who lives near the proposed resort. “We know that the Grand Traverse area is growing. Communities are nervous about development.”
Plans submitted with the application show a lodge, single-family homes and cabins, as well as a restaurant, market, clubroom, pavilions, a greenhouse and gardens. There is a spa and wellness facility with areas for yoga and exercise, an indoor pool and a meditation dome.
Plans also show the resort will have a private well and its own wastewater treatment system.
Teichner is especially concerned about the environmental impact of the project, which she said has not been sufficiently studied. The township zoning ordinance gives the planning commission the power to have further studies done at the developer’s expense, she said.
Teichner sent planners a letter from certified geologist Mike Wilczynski, who recommended a pumping test to predict water levels when the resort’s well is in use, a wetlands delineation and geological cross-sections to determine the impact on wetlands and groundwater. Wilczynski also recommended the township hire a third party to review the application, also at the applicant’s expense.
Permits for the well and wastewater system are issued by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
“Any related issues pertaining to the environment are out of the township’s purview,” McKellar said, adding that the township’s issue is whether zoning standards are met.
Bechtold said he spent several days reviewing the comments made during the public hearing on the resort. He also read the nearly 100 letters that came in from township residents.
When asked how much the public outcry weighs in the decision on whether to approve or deny the request, Bechtold said it is a fact-based process.
“The planning commission is not a popularity contest,” he said. “We welcome information from the public and we review it. We welcome people’s good ideas and good thinking.”
Sarah Clarren, planner and zoning administrator for Elmwood Township, said planning commissioners can’t make their decision based on whether the public likes the project or not. If it meets conditions, the permit has to be approved.
She said if the development took up all 100 acres of the property, it would be an easy decision.
“But this is less than a 20-acre development,” Clarren said. “It is not as clear-cut as a lot of people are indicating.”
Three Traverse City firms are involved in the project: Environmental Architects, Gosling Czubak Engineering and planning consultant Northview 22, LLC.
