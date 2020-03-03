ELK RAPIDS — Business is closed on new short-term rentals in Elk Rapids — at least for now.
The Elk Rapids Village Council voted 4-1, with Melissa West being the lone “no” vote, on Monday to nix any individuals or businesses requesting clearance on a new short-term rental for a maximum of 180 days, effective immediately. Trustee Barbara Mullaly was absent, and trustee Doug Bronkema recused himself from discussion because of conflict.
Village officials said in the resolution that placing an indefinite moratorium on short-term rentals “could result in hardship to some future applicants.”
The temporary — and now active — moratorium places hardship on some like Kelsey Duda, who is currently building and renovating a house in Elk Rapids she planned on renting this year. Duda said she invested everything she had into this property and is not in a position to sell it without losing money.
“I’ve been counting on this rental. I already have people that want to rent it. I can’t not rent it,” Duda said. “I feel like they’re not looking at the people behind this. Not everyone is a developer looking to make a ton of money. This is my only way to be up here.”
The vote came after the Elk Rapids Planning Commission agreed last week to recommend the ban to the village council while trustees work on a new ordinance that would lay out a legal framework for a “comprehensive and balanced system” to regulate short-term rentals, which the village said is in the interest of the public’s health, safety and welfare.
Elk Rapids community member Tony Whittbrodt questioned the constitutionality of the moratorium and said it has a “fatal flaw” in that it does not truly take into account the public’s “health, safety and welfare.” Whittbrodt said Elk Rapids is becoming a “community of no.”
“This moratorium doesn’t protect any of those,” Whittbrodt said to the council. “The gamut of this is that you don’t want anyone here but local people. You might as well fly a flag that says, ‘Don’t come here. You’re not welcome.”
Royce Ragland, chair of the Elk Rapids Planning Commission, said the commission made the recommendation because time is needed to set “some guidelines” regarding the new ordinance and to consider public input.
Village President James Janisse asked Ragland if someone currently operating a short-term rental could continue to do so during the 180-day moratorium. Ragland said the moratorium only affects those seeking new short-term rentals.
“If you’ve already been doing it, there’s no question about it,” Ragland said. “The idea was not to close anybody down, and I think we’ve made that pretty clear. “
The approved resolution states there will not be “any consideration or action taken” an any short-term rental requests, but that the moratorium does not prohibit such use of any property that was used as a short-term rental during 2018, 2019 and 2020 until March 2.
Property owners, however, would have to provide evidence — be it a tax form or other such document — to prove that the property was actively used as a short-term rental during that time frame. Properties that are not active but have future reservations booked already will also be grandfathered in and allowed if the owner can provide similar evidence.
Assistant Village Manager Caroline Kennedy said 78 properties in Elk Rapids currently classify as short-term rentals. The hope with the new ordinance is to create a balance of short-term rentals that keeps the tourism arm of the economy thriving while not affecting the housing market and creating pockets of unoccupied residences during the off-months.
Trustee Michael Toscano, who made the motion to approve the moratorium, wanted it made clear that the resolution in front of the council was not the new ordinance on short-term rentals being allowed to operate.
“This is not affecting the existing 78 short-term rentals that are vital to the economic drive of this community,” Toscano said. “It is really in response to what they Planning Commission said they need and recommend to do this well.”
West said it was apparent the council did not have all of the needed information and questioned if this was a decision that could be tabled and pushed back to the March 16 meeting. She said Monday was the first time trustees had discussed this issue.
“It puts us in a bind on how to make a decision,” West said. “I, personally, would like to have time to review everything the planning commission has gone over.”
Nick Lefebre, who said he does not have a stake in any short-term rentals, spoke about the moratorium’s unintended consequences and the effects it will have on future generations and businesses. He said the resolution was passed “haphazardly.”
“Let’s say that 80 to 90 percent of the people that just stood up and spoke in that room were against it and it passed, I don’t understand how there’s justification for that,” he said. “It was a poor decision and it sends a negative message to future property owners and people who may want to purchase a summer or vacation rental or live in this community.”
