ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Village Council President Karen Simpson, following a closed session, said she and other officials would maintain their acceptance of Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck’s resignation, tendered earlier this month.
Council member Charlie Pryde said Gruesbeck’s resignation would take effect March 1.
Gruesbeck’s resignation comes after an investigation by the village attorney, Scott Howard, who was tasked with finding out what caused 37 village employees and elected officials to receive a double paycheck in October 2021.
In a 96-page report released last month, Howard said a former treasurer, Kerri Janisse, made the initial error by submitting the same payroll debit to two different banks, no malice was intended and there was plenty of blame to go around, but “the buck stops with the village manager.”
Gruesbeck in his interview with Howard, said he never categorized the overpayment as a loss, since he believed staff were working to recover the money, according to Howard’s report.
The payroll mistake initially cost the village $32,595.29, records show, with $17,418.72 paid back and $15,176.57 still listed as an “account receivable” — meaning a bill that’s owed and yet to be paid — as of Nov. 21.
No complete list has been provided so far of who paid back the money, although Howard’s report does state extra payments to council members were small — less than $100 — and have all been paid back.
Janisse, who now serves as the village’s planning and zoning administrator, paid her portion back Oct. 21 and, on Oct. 26, Gruesbeck initiated a payment plan to repay his portion.
Village Clerk Kaitlyn Szczypka, cited by Howard for failing to take corrective action, paid her portion back Nov. 3, although Howard found she’d repeatedly asked Gruesbeck many months prior how to pay the money back and was told to wait.
Szczypka also resigned, effective March 1.
Howard stated Gruesbeck’s management of the overpayment issue was deficient, since he was aware of the mistake but participated in only a few conversations about correcting it and did not take “ownership” of the problem.
An investigation by the Record-Eagle showed Gruesbeck had a previous history of termination and resignation from three prior leadership positions in Michigan and North Carolina, and it was unclear if council members knew this when they hired him in December 2020.
The Michigan Municipal League was hired by the village to assist with the search and presented candidates for consideration, Pryde said during the public portion of Monday’s meeting.
Pryde previously declined to comment on Gruesbeck’s employment history, but stated Monday that context was missing from the Record-Eagle’s reporting, saying that municipal leadership positions are rife with political issues and it’s common for managers to change jobs.
When MML staff was asked whether Gruesbeck’s employment history was typical, the question was referred back to village officials for comment.
Rick Bellingham, who previously served a four-month term on the village council as an appointee, acknowledged, during public comment, that recent setbacks — including the payroll mistake — have damaged residents’ trust.
“It’s critical to create our own narrative instead of having someone else create it for us,” Bellingham said, calling out a Record-Eagle reporter by name for what he characterized as overly negative reporting.
Bellingham said three stories by consultant Doug Griffiths of 13 Ways, an Alberta, Canada-based firm hired to assist with community assessment and strategic planning, about the community’s past, present and future, could be used to help foster positivity.
In his report, Howard included a dozen suggestions for council members to consider when addressing not just the payroll error, but policies and procedures that could lessen the chance of a similar mistake happening again.
Disciplining staff was one recommendation; the council is scheduled to meet Thursday morning for a work session to discuss the other 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.