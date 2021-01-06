ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Village Council voted unanimously to appoint one of their own to observe the local library board, following ongoing turmoil between library officials and staff.
“We know through our training that we as a board, we can vote and even though we may disagree with each other, once we vote we then take that issue and go forward,” said Council President Jim Janisse. “The library board doesn’t seem to be doing that. They seem to be pretty embattled in conflict.”
Council member Tracy Fosdick accepted the assignment at a meeting Monday night, where discussion of the Elk Rapids District Library Board was a last minute addition to the meeting's agenda.
Fosdick’s task is to attend the library board meetings and report back to the council; she will not have voting privileges and will attend only as an official observer, minutes show.
The eight-member library board includes three board members appointed by the Council who do have voting privileges, however, and it was unclear how Fosdick’s new role would intersect with those appointees — an issue raised during public comment.
Diane Richter, a frequent meeting attendee, said board members who have been appointed by Milton and Elk Rapids townships make regular reports to their respective boards, but that Village appointees do not.
“Just in light of the recent controversy, I would think that the residents and the community as a whole would benefit from hearing from our representatives and getting an update, so if you would please consider making an adjustment to the agenda going forward,” Richter said.
Janisse, in a wide-ranging statement made later in the meeting and lasting several minutes, expressed concern over the way library conflicts are portrayed in the media, and dissatisfaction with how complaints he filed against the library director were handled.
Janisse made two complaints last fall regarding statements Library Director Nannette Miller made at a public meeting. Both were deemed to be without merit by the chair of the library’s personnel committee.
“My opinion is that those complaints have not been handled correctly and I still believe, that based on my notes and my memos, my complaints need to go to the full board,” Janisse told council members Monday.
Both complaints appear to center on vocabulary — whether Miller made disparaging remarks about board members at a public meeting, and whether she was escorted from the library by police as part of a temporary suspension as she stated, or left on her own accord.
“There was a policeman there in the library who made sure the director left,” Julia Pollister Amos, chair of the library board’s personnel committee, said in December. “It all depends on how you want to interpret the word ‘escort'.”
Janisse polled council members Monday, inquiring whether there was support for a motion requesting the complaints be addressed by the full library board. The response was lukewarm.
“What I prefer is us not continue to get into the off-shoot discussion that I don’t think is a win,” said council member Charlie Pryde. “That, I think, is a distraction.”
Fosdick expressed the hope that with improved communication, everyone could be heard and relationships could improve.
No council members disputed Janisse's account, but said they wanted to move on.
The council also passed a motion reaffirming their support of the library’s expansion project 6-1, with member Elaine Glowicki the lone vote against.
