ELK RAPIDS — A judge will decide who owns the Island House property, after Village of Elk Rapids attorney Scott Howard filed a complaint against Elk Rapids Township last month in 13th Circuit Court.
“Overall, the complaint is asking the court to resolve these title issues in light of the historic circumstance and the vote to transfer but apparently the failure to deal with the details and get a deed recorded,” Howard said Tuesday.
In 1948, philanthropist Katherine Dexter McCormick deeded Island House to the Village of Elk Rapids for community use and the library began using the building in 1949, records show.
In 1960, village voters decided to give one-half interest in the property to the township, records show, in exchange for help with maintenance costs.
That agreement lasted less than 10 years, however, before township voters decided on June 19, 1979, to give their share back.
A deed signifying the property re-gift was apparently never recorded, and details of this murky ownership history were dredged up last spring during a title review.
“I’ve worked on a lot of real property cases,” Howard said, but this one is definitely unique.”
Village Council members in January voted unanimously to sue the township, after negotiations between officials and staff of the two municipalities failed to generate an agreement.
For its part, last year, township board members voted to task Matthew Zimmerman, a Grand Rapids-based attorney with Varnum LLC, with drafting a tenancy-in-common agreement, sent to village officials in October.
If signed, the tenancy agreement would have conveyed 50 percent ownership to each municipality. The Village would pay for all maintenance and repair of structures on the property as well as for landscaping and snow removal, and would retain all revenue and rent received.
Elk Rapids Township Supervisor Dorrance Amos said he’d been hopeful such an agreement would have solved the issue for everyone.
“Honestly, we offered the TIC, which we really believed was a solution,” Amos said Tuesday. “Now if a judge wants to rule differently, that’s fine but our township, since the gun club, is very very careful about how we do things.”
Township taxpayers covered a $750,000 clean-up bill several years ago, Amos said, after donated property which had been used for a gun club, was returned to the family by the township over public use issues.
Amos said there could be a similar problem with Island House — the deed shows the property includes a small portion of the Edward C. Grace Memorial Harbor, some facilities of which are for boaters and not open to the public.
“Whatever we do has to be legal and not create a liability for our township,” Amos said.
A surveyor hired last year determined the boundaries of the property include a slice of the harbor’s parking lot, boat slips 21-27, the copper-roofed brick building housing the restrooms, day room and laundry facilities, plus the matching pavilion and part of the kids fishing pond.
This may be significant because McCormick’s 1948 gift did come with a condition: the property was for public use, either as a park, library, place of assembly, village hall or community center, records show.
The township has until March 26 to file their answer to the complaint, court records show.
