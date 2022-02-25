TRAVERSE CITY — Three teams of Elk Rapids high schoolers ran away with the three top spots in the International Affairs Forum’s Academic WorldQuest competition, including last year’s first place winners who reclaimed the top spot.
For the first time since the pandemic’s start, IAF’s Academic WorldQuest competition took place in person. Twelve teams from six local high schools — TC Central, TC West, St. Francis, Interlochen, Elk Rapids and TC Christian — went head-to-head, answering questions about international politics at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Center.
The competition consists of 100 questions split up into 10 rounds. Each round has its own theme, such as “Great Decisions,” “Climate and Migration,” “Insecurity in China’s Neighborhood” and “Current Events.”
“It prepares them not only for college, but life in this international global economy,” said Julia Doyal, the coordinator for the event.
The first place team will go on to a national competition in Washington, D.C. in April. The D.C. trip is largely funded by donations, which are being collected on the Traverse City International Affairs Forum website.
The reigning regional champs, “A+E=MC%5E2” clinched their second title in a row, allowing them to get their chance to compete in D.C. after missing out on the in-person national competition last year because of COVID-19. The team is comprised of four seniors who have competed in the competition for the past three years: Emma Macaluso, Amelia Beatty, Mallory Potter and Caroline Ducharme.
After spending the entirety of the competition in the top spot, they described the win as a “relief.”
“We found ourselves always counting the distance between us and second, and always wanting to keep it at a certain spot,” Macaluso said.
The three Elk Rapids teams swept the top prize spots, with “The Forty-Fives” coming in second place and “The Starving Irish” coming in third for the second year in a row.
“The Forty-Fives” included sophomores Paige Peters, Zoe Macaluso — Emma’s younger sister — Madelyn Beller and Julie Morente Alcober, who is an exchange student from Spain. “The Starving Irish” included seniors Matthew Brown, Ethen Huhn, Harper Daigh and junior Jack Taylor.
John Gregorski, Elk Rapids High School social studies teacher and advisor for the three teams, said he was excited for and proud of all of the Elk Rapids teams, especially the one that took the top spot and will get to go to D.C. after missing out last year.
“I never really saw that coming,” he said of the sweep.
“They were determined,” Gregorski said of “A+E=MC%5E2”. “They told me ... that one day they’re gonna win this thing. So they had a goal and they set it and then they went for it.”
The competition got off to a rocky start with some technical difficulties concerning the software being used to score the teams. After nearly an hour and a half after the event’s intended start time, the technical difficulties were cleared up and the teams were ready to dive into the competition.
The teams huddled around their computers to answer each question, whispering thoughts to avoid potential answers from floating to other teams, as advisors and parents waited patiently and anxiously as the kids answered questions. After some of the harder questions, students could be seen sighing with relief, groaning at the sight of their score going down or laughing at their miscalculations.
“A+E=MC%5E2” maintained their first place lead throughout the entire competition, with “The Forty-Fives” holding a close second each round.
After the first 50 questions, “A+E=MC%5E2” ranked first with 38 points and “The Forty-Fives” ranked second with 34 points, while “Joe Maddy Maniacs,” a team from Interlochen Arts Academy, was in third with 32 points. During the 8th round, “Starving Irish” pulled up to third place and held that spot through the end.
The final scores tallied “A+E=MC%5E3” with 73 correct answers, “The Forty-Fives” with 68 correct answers and “The Starving Irish” with 63. “WAAC” and “Genghis Gang” from TC West trailed closely behind in fourth and fifth place with 60 and 59 points, respectively.
After being pushed back a week due to inclement weather, the competition fell on the day after Russia invaded Ukraine. Many of the hosts, advisors and participants mentioned the relevancy of the competition, especially with the events of the last few days.
“We are by and far no longer an isolated world,” Gregorski said.
Many of the students involved in the competition attested to the importance of staying in-the-know on geopolitical topics and the role that Academic WorldQuest has played in their interest in politics.
In studying for the competition, Emma Macaluso said she listened to the news more, while Beatty said she became invested in some of the ongoing issues she studied for the competition. For some, it offered a greater sense of confidence in relevant topics they may have not learned about in school and, for others, a path for their futures.
“It’s introduced me to topics that I never would have learned about in school,” said Ducharme. “I didn’t know, obviously, what I wanted my future to look like as a sophomore, but now I’m pretty confident, like I want to go into political science and international relations and stuff like that. I think it comes from my exposure to topics like these during Academic WorldQuest.”
