ELK RAPIDS — Canadian consultant Doug Griffiths has identified what he says are the top 13 ways to sabotage a small community — and some local officials acknowledge they see themselves in the list Griffiths spent years compiling.
For example, No. 7: Don’t cooperate. No. 8: Live in the past. And then there’s No. 13: Don’t take responsibility.
“I think its time to put a flag up and ask for help,” Village Council President Jim Janisse, said during a village council meeting Monday, where a resolution to spend $10,000 to help finance a visit from Griffiths passed 6-1.
Elk Rapids resident Tom Baird agrees — the harbor community needs a professional.
“I think it’s pretty clear we need help in breaking out of the negative funk that we find ourselves in,” Baird said, during the public comment portion of the meeting. “I’ve come here for decades, I’ve only lived here for a couple years and I’ve felt it. I know everyone else has felt it too.”
Tom Kerns, executive director of the Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce, who is championing the 13 Ways Project and led the presentation to the council, later explained what Baird meant by “it.”
“Over the last year or 18 months, there have been number of different incidents at public meetings where private individuals and individuals with public bodies, have been less than civil to each other,” Kern said. “There was a sense that that it has gotten to the point where we need to do something different.”
This “it” has also been described by residents and officials alike, as a pattern of personal attacks and back-room meetings by some public officials, who allowed personality conflicts to drive decision-making.
In July, a controversy over whether to close one block of River Street to downtown traffic led four members of the Downtown Development Association to step down and another to be removed.
The DDA has since been reconstituted with prior and new members, Kern said.
In August, village officials ordered an Elk Rapids bed-and-breakfast to cease operations after a squabble over ongoing zoning violations — village officials have since filed suit against the owner of the Oak St. B&B for non-compliance, as previously reported.
In September, elected officials from two Antrim County townships, as well as appointees to the Elk Rapids District Library Board, voted in three separate actions to request the resignation of Library Board President Barb Johnson.
Those resignation requests from elected and appointed officials followed months of discord culminating in what one official called Johnson’s “rogue actions” in a “unilateral” suspension of Library Director Nannette Miller, later found to be without merit.
In January, the Village Council reconfirmed their ongoing support of a $5 to $6 million library expansion, just as members of the Library Board’s building committee were researching the legality of the lease allowing the library to occupy the Island House building.
These conflicts weren’t centered on finances or policy, officials said, but rather on how personal interactions were conducted.
“This is for the mental health for our community,” Village President Pro-Tem Barb Mullaly said Monday. “How we talk to each other, how we help each other. Not what we do, but more like how we do it.”
Griffiths hails from Alberta, Canada, is the author of “13 Ways to Kill Your Community,” and his consulting services don’t come cheap.
It will cost $100,000 to complete the “13 Ways Project,” as it is being called.
“That number, I know, is a number that sets people back on their heels a little bit,” said Tom Kerns, of the Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce, who is making presentations during the next few weeks to a variety of community organizations, seeking $10,000 buy-ins.
The schools, the Elk Rapids Rotary Club, the DDA, the library and the townships all will be approached and asked to support the project, Kern said.
A group calling itself “The Coalition of the Possible,” suggested Griffiths for the assignment and are pushing to bring him to Elk Rapids for assessment, problem-solving and planning events.
The Coalition of the Possible includes Rick Bellingham, Julie Brown, Janisse, Royce Ragland, Karen Simpson and Jim Witte.
Janisse — knowingly recorded during a recent committee meeting using insults and course language to describe library board members — acknowledged he’d contributed to the community’s conflicts.
Janisse later posted a letter to the village’s website, apologizing for his comments and offering an explanation — the “colorful” language didn’t originate with him and by using it verbatim he was seeing to inform officials what was being circulated in the community, he said.
Bellingham helped arrange a previous remote public event by Griffiths, and Simpson is a library board member who also serves as interim chair of its capital campaign committee.
Not everyone is supportive of the project — the lone ‘no’ vote was cast by Village Council Trustee Elaine Glowicki, who said she thought the contract should go out for bid.
“Aren’t we going to go out for bid for other planners so we can get a feel for this,” Glowicki said. “Someone can just come in the door and we say oh, this is great? Well, it is great but there’s other people out there.”
A handful of residents spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. Skeptics pointed to the cozy way Griffiths was suggested as the only consultant with the skills Elk Rapids needed, and the many plans and studies Elk Rapids has already completed.
“These elements have already been thoroughly, and painstakingly, studied and evaluated,” said Mary Lobisco, who said she represents the group, Citizens for Responsible Government.
Lobisco referenced the Elk Rapids Master Plan, the 5-year Community Recreation Plan, the Memorial Park Plan, the Dam Beach Fishing Park Plan and the DDA Strategic Plan. She said these were developed with assistance from Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, the Grand Rapids-based consulting firm Williams and Works and Networks Northwest of Traverse City.
“Before any final decision on this Resolution be made,” Lobisco added, “please take some time to review all these other existing documents, the methodology used to produce them, and the selection of the entity that performed the contract. No need to reinvent the wheel.”
Kerns said the Chamber had reached out to Networks Northwest and Michigan State University Extension, and found the only person to provide the exact services the community needs was Griffiths.
Janisse said he is so supportive of hiring Griffiths, he’s kicking in $1,000 of his own money.
“This can’t happen soon enough,” he said.
