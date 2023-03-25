ELK RAPIDS — School officials earlier this month mistakenly released personal information about a student whose parents told the district their child had been “inappropriately touched” by another student on school grounds.
In their response to a Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, request filed Feb. 22 by the Record-Eagle, Elk Rapids Public Schools officials released an unredacted complaint letter sent from the parents to the board of education.
The Record-Eagle, which had no prior knowledge of that incident, was seeking documents pertaining to conflict between the school board and Superintendent Julie Brown and Brown's public resignation. The unredacted letter received in response to the FOIA request was one of two that were critical of Brown.
In the letter, the parents voiced frustration with how Brown had handled their report of the incident. The copy that the Record-Eagle received erroneously included their names and their child’s name.
The Record-Eagle has a longstanding policy to not name or identify minors who report such incidents. The child’s name and parents’ names will remain anonymous.
Lisa Swem, the Elk Rapids school board's attorney, stressed that the release of this personal information was a mistake and not indicative of systemic issues at Elk Rapids Public Schools.
The FOIA request sought any communications between members of the Elk Rapids school board and between the school board and the superintendent’s office, since Jan. 1, 2022, that discussed Brown’s contract or the renewal of her contract, a copy of her personnel file as well as any complaints regarding her job performance.
On March 5, Superintendent Brown resigned during public comment at a board of education meeting due to what she said was a lack of support from board trustees and trustees’ repeated violation of board policies.
Board President Jennifer Brown, who is not related to the superintendent, maintained the board was misrepresented in the superintendent's public comment.
The board president said the superintendent had “elected to ignore the board and engage with the public about her contract, which was inappropriate.”
In the school district’s initial FOIA response, the Record-Eagle received two copies of the letter: one that was complete without redactions and another with many redactions but that still disclosed the family’s surname.
Then, two days after the initial release of information, Superintendent Brown sent the Record-Eagle a third copy of the letter that redacted the family’s names.
To fulfill the FOIA request, Superintendent Brown said Elk Rapids’s IT department searched school documents, including email communications, for keywords that fit within the initial FOIA request, such as “complaint” and “contract.”
The volume of documents this computer search returned was too extensive for her office staff to handle, Brown said, so she reached out to Swem.
Brown said her office sent the documents, including the aforementioned letter, to Swem for review. This review, Brown said, was to make sure the documents fit within the scope of the FOIA request and to make the necessary redactions.
“Our office couldn't handle that volume, and I knew that from the beginning,” Brown said.
Swem stated in a March 15 email to a reporter that the parents’ complaint “should have been redacted in compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and Section 13(2) of FOIA.”
When asked who was responsible for including an unredacted version of the letter in the district's FOIA response, Swem initially said it was unclear.
“The short answer is, it depends,” Swem said. “There were many cooks in this particular one.”
Brown said her office understood the documents sent back to them from Swem’s office had been reviewed and were ready to be sent to the Record-Eagle.
Swem confirmed her office was asked by Brown’s office to conduct a review, but denied she or her office said the documents were ready to be provided to the Record-Eagle.
“This was a mistake,” Swem said. “This is not a systemic issue. This is not anything between the board and the superintendent. Absolutely not.”
Swem asked in her March 15 email that the Record-Eagle destroy the unredacted copy of the letter and not “otherwise use this personally identifiable information” and not publish it in news stories.
“Of course, the redacted version does not apply to this request,” Swem said.
When contacted by the Record-Eagle, the father who wrote the letter said he felt the release of his family’s personal information by the school was further evidence of what he called Brown’s leadership failings as well as poor communication between school officials and parents.
In conversations with Record-Eagle reporters, neither Swem nor Brown explained specifically how the error occurred.
The father said he’d heard from “a source” that the board’s attorney would be contacting him about the erroneous release of his family’s personal information, but he had not officially heard from the school or Swem by midday Friday.
“I believe that there has been some discussion, or there has been communication about that and I’m following up with that as well,” Swem said Friday.
The father called the release a third strike in how the district handled the situation.
Strike one, he said, was how Brown’s office responded to the initial report of the incident.
Strike two, he said, occurred when school officials failed to inform him of a threat written against his child a few days after the initial incident. He said he learned of the threat only after reading a report filed with a state agency.
Release of the unredacted letter to the Record-Eagle was strike three, he said, for a school district already embroiled in controversy.
The father said he and his family are looking into the issue and have not yet decided what actions they will take in response to the release of their private information.
“I want to find out more,” he said. “I want to learn more about the FOIA request and why that information was shared.”
He added that he hopes how the mistake happened will be reviewed by school officials and necessary changes are made to their policy, procedure and oversight.
