ELK RAPIDS — Although the presidential primary comes calling for Michigan residents Tuesday, some in Elk Rapids are looking at a ballot two months down the line.
Elk Rapids Public Schools officials are asking voters to approve a 30-year, $50 million bond that would be spent on upgrades and renovations at the district’s two elementary schools, middle school and high school during the next five to seven years. The proposal will appear on the May 5 ballot.
All of the schools will get safety and security upgrades as well as new educational technology, although Cherryland Middle and the high school will receive the biggest improvements.
The oldest wings of Cherryland will be rebuilt along with providing a learning commons area and constructing new classrooms to better use the latest technology and educational practices.
Josh Haggerty, principal at Cherryland, said the upgrades will make major positive effects on education at the middle school.
“As a principal, as a parent of students in the district, and as a voter, we are beyond excited at the possibility of what this bond could do,” Haggerty said. “It’s going to completely transform the middle school. We have amazing staff, amazing students, but those things are going to make a world of difference.”
The oldest classrooms at the high school will be renovated and others will be updated. A new gymnasium will be built along with four tennis courts and improvements to the school’s performing arts infrastructure.
Lakeland Elementary will get improvements to the second- and third-grade classrooms, restroom upgrades, a refinished gym floor, repaved parking lots and additional parking among other projects.
Mill Creek Elementary will get mechanical system upgrades, new furniture, playground enhancements and a new storage facility.
“Cherryland and the high school are the biggest pieces of it, but it really is an all-encompassing district bond,” Haggerty said. “It’s something that, for the next 30 years, is going to take care of these long-term needs.”
The bond comes with a tax increase.
Elk Rapids Public Schools Director of Finance Bill Melching said the current millage rate of 1.2 is “considerably lower” than most of the surrounding districts, except for Glen Lake Community Schools’ mill rate of 1.07. The proposed bond would increase the tax rate by .48 to 1.68. Melching said that would cost an additional $48 per year to the owner of a house with a market value of $200,000.
“It’s a minimal cost,” Melching said.
Trisha Moore is the chair of the Committee for Strong ER, the campaign the help drive community support for the bond. Moore said her message has been welcomed but that some in the community are “uninformed” and simply don’t know about it yet. She does, however, understand the criticism about increasing the millage rate.
“Anytime you get into somebody’s pocketbook, it’s a touchy subject and sometimes an emotional decision,” Moore said. “But this isn’t about raising taxes as much as it’s about the future of current students and students for the next many, many years to come.”
Moore said Elk Rapids is “fortunate” that a .48 mill increase on a $1 billion tax base can return $50 million.
Some critical of the proposal, like Maggie Pezzulo, aren’t upset about the tax increase nor do they deny Elk Rapids schools are in need of renovations and upgrades.
They don’t like how the proposal was put together or how the community was informed.
“The bond isn’t a bad idea, it’s just the backdoor way it’s going around,” Pezzulo said. “It’s symptomatic of Elk Rapids.”
Melching said the district held a half dozen community forums to solicit community input. He added district officials began with a smaller bond and that the community “drove what they felt they needed.”
“We think it’s got a pretty good chance,” Melching said. “But you never know with bond issues. You never know.”
TCAPS passed a $107 million bond in August 2018, but neither Benzie Central Schools nor Kingsley Area Schools garnered enough support in their recent attempts to pass a bond.
Melching said district officials intend to sell the bonds in three installments — issuing $6.315 million in 2020, $16.22 million in 2021 and $27.46 million in 2023. Projects at the elementary schools will be done first, with some of the work possibly taking place this summer and the summer of 2021. Work at the middle school will follow in 2021 and 2022, followed by the high school.
“It’s a major undertaking,” Melching said. “It’s all for things that are needed.”
