ELK RAPIDS — Tony Wittbrodt, chairman of the Friends of the Elk Rapids District Library, resigned his post.
He is the second person to leave the volunteer position in less than two years.
“For a myriad of reasons, effective immediately, I resign from the Friends Board,” Wittbrodt wrote Tuesday in an email to fellow board members, financial donors and library officials.
“I believe I leave you in the capable hands of the vice chair,” Wittbrodt added. “The almost two years I served were very rewarding. Thank you all for your service. I will always remain a friend.”
Wittbrodt’s daughter, Alice Rubert, previously held the position and also resigned abruptly, records show.
The current vice chair is Sharon Bacon, and neither Wittbrodt, Rubert nor Bacon returned calls or emails seeking comment.
The Friends are a nonprofit volunteer membership group that organizes periodic fundraisers and sells used books in the library with the proceeds going to support library activities.
“The Friends are extremely important to the library and have been a great asset for us,” said Elk Rapids District Library Director Nannette Miller.
“They help us pay for the summer reading program every year and they’ve purchased lamps and other supplies and equipment for the library,” Miller said. “I look forward to working with the new leadership.”
The Friends group has tried to stay out of an ongoing controversy over management of the library’s capital campaign, an effort that has so far raised about $1.7 million from private donors to fund a planned library expansion project.
On Dec. 10 the library board voted unanimously to direct then-board President Barb Johnson to sign a letter of engagement with public accounting firm, Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth, for a financial review after several board members expressed concern that totals announced did not match bank balances, as previously reported.
The finances of the Friends group were soon added to the scope of the review, though four months later the review has still not been completed.
“In all fairness to the CPA firm, it took us longer to provide the reports and that got it pushed to tax season,” said library board trustee Liz Atkinson. “But at the Friends meeting Tuesday it was made clear that they have still not provided what they need to and I’m not sure what the hold up is.”
Library board members have repeatedly discussed whether to hand over management of the capital campaign to the Friends group.
For their part, the Friends group has asked the board for concrete details on how a transition would occur.
Also at issue — the Friends were given an extension by the state Attorney General’s office on filing documents to maintain their 501c3 nonprofit status but must meet an upcoming deadline or risk revocation.
“They have an approved extension until 6/31/2021 so we would expect them to submit to us by 6/1 (to give us time to process the paperwork),” AG spokesperson Lynsey Mukomel said in an email.
“We have not received any complaints since October of last year,” Mukomel added, in reference to an earlier complaint filed with the AG’s office referencing capital campaign committee fundraising activities.
The AG’s office referred the complaint back to the library board, as previously reported.
A further discussion of who should manage the campaign is expected to be on the agenda for the May 13 meeting.
