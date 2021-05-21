ELK RAPIDS — A draft plan to “merge” a library fundraising committee with a nonprofit volunteer group was met with confusion and questions at a special meeting of the Elk Rapids Library Board.
Library Board Trustee Karen Simpson, who has served as both chair and interim chair of the library board’s capital campaign committee, shared a slideshow on a proposed merger Wednesday with general ideas on how it could be organized.
“This merger will benefit all three entities with cooperation, professionalism and accountability,” Simpson said, adding that libraries across the country were merging the foundations with their volunteer friends groups.
Simpson has long proposed merging the capital campaign — which has so far raised about $1.7 million toward a multi-million-dollar library expansion project — with the Friends of the Elk Rapids District Library, a nonprofit volunteer group.
The board previously voted in favor of having Simpson research the issue, and inquire over whether Friends group leadership supported the idea.
That support was not forthcoming Wednesday.
“What has been outlined here involves a lot of unnecessary steps and unnecessary costs,” said Sharon Bacon, who agreed to lead the Friends group after the April 27 resignation of President Tony Wittbrodt.
Bacon said she previously served on the Friends board in 2018, was appointed as a liaison to the capital campaign committee and yet was never invited to a single meeting.
“I don’t think the friends have had a role to play in the capital campaign even though we have really hungered for it,” said Bacon, who had so far eschewed speaking on library controversies. “Where we go from here, I’m not going to take this apart point-by-point because I think it’s too vague to do so.”
Gabby Hill said she previously volunteered in a similar role and also encountered numerous problems when seeking fundraising documents or the dates and times of capital campaign meetings.
“I have a hard time believing that starting a separate entity with no oversight is the right move, especially with the deed in question,” Hill said.
Last week Scott Hogan, an attorney hired by the library board to unravel the ownership history of Island House revealed a newly discovered deed showing shared ownership between Elk Rapids Township and the Village of Elk Rapids.
The library has leased Island House from the village since 1949. Both library and village leadership have for decades based decisions on the assumption that the village owned the building and the library simply leased it, board minutes show.
Skepticism over whether the merger proposed by Simpson is legal was shared by Library Board Trustee Julia Pollister Amos and Library Director Nanette Miller.
Miller said the capital campaign is not an autonomous entity with unilateral decision-making authority, but is rather an ad hoc committee of the board.
“It serves at the pleasure of the board, under the board’s direction,” Miller said. “The capital campaign cannot go merge with the Friends.”
The library also does not have a foundation, Miller said.
In order for such a merger to be legal, Miller explained, the existing capital campaign committee would have to be disbanded, the friends group would have to start their own capital committee and the funds raised would be under the complete control of the friends.
Polliser Amos agreed, adding she had ongoing concerns about how accountable the capital campaign committee had been to the board.
“Not long ago we got an invoice for a piece of promotional material that we had never seen and that troubled me a great deal,” Pollister Amos said. “Is that something that will continue?”
No answer was forthcoming, though Simpson said opposition from within in the board itself had made fundraising challenging. The merger, she said, would allow the capital campaign, the friends group and the library board to cooperate with one another.
“Is that because board members were asking for minutes and for following proper procedure?” Trustee Liz Atkinson asked.
“No,” Simpson said. “But I’m not going to go through it now.”
The meeting was a study session only, so no action was taken on the draft plan, though there was verbal agreement to consult an attorney about the proposed structure change.
The board previously overspent its legal budget, and passed a resolution requiring board agreement to seek legal services.
Officials said research into the deed, and what it portends for the library lease, is ongoing.
