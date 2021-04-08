ELK RAPIDS — Dick Hults happily recounted the optimism he felt when calling to order a recent library board building committee meeting — a feeling that lasted about 14 minutes before, as he said, the remote gathering “exploded, virtually, just like that.”
An unidentified male hacker “Zoombombed” the March 31 meeting, verbally pelting library officials with racist and sexist profanity, delivered angrily and with a British accent.
Hults managed to re-schedule the meeting and call for a quick adjournment, though he said not before another hacker, this time a woman, stood up on screen and began taking off her pants.
The meeting went dark just in time, Hults said.
“People can laugh all they want, but it wasn’t funny,” Hults said. “It was vulgar, it was pointless and it disrupted our work.”
Library IT staff member Aaron Hill tried to delete the hackers from the meeting, but wasn’t able to.
Hill said he thought the pair were using specialized software that not only caused the screens of legitimate attendees to light up when the hackers were speaking, but also made them impossible to remove.
“Nannette!” the hacker momentarily identified as “Sam Gram” shouts, at the meeting’s 14:35 mark. “I want my questions answered right f-ing now!”
“I think we’ve been hacked,” Nannette Miller, the library’s director says.
“F--- you all,” the hacker says.
“Yeah,” Miller says. “We’ve been hacked.”
Hults said what made the interruption even more disturbing, was this was the first committee meeting of the Elk Rapids District Library Board, to be conducted with full transparency.
For more than a year the library board has come under criticism — some levied internally by Hults and fellow building committee member, Liz Atkinson — for not publicly posting meeting dates, meeting agendas or taking minutes.
“What’s that saying? No good deed goes unpunished,” Hults said, his voice still conveying a sense of frustration more than a week later.
Zoombombing — a term few had in their everyday vocabulary before the pandemic — denotes the ill-intentioned actions of participants who join a remote meeting just to disrupt it, often using profanity as well as racist and misogynistic language.
Zoombombing is also a crime, says Matthew Schneider, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, whose lack of humor over the topic predated that expressed by Hults.
“You think Zoombombing is funny? Let’s see how funny it is after you get arrested,” Schneider said, in a press statement last year. “If you interfere with a teleconference or public meeting in Michigan, you could have federal, state, or local law enforcement knocking at your door.”
Lara Ewen, a writer for the American Library Association, called Zoombombing, “a civilized term for a hate crime,” after hackers shared racial slurs in a town hall meeting sponsored by the organization’s school librarians group.
Neither Hults nor Miller said they planned to file a police report, and while the hacker threatened to attend the rescheduled meeting, Hults said he doubted that would turn out to be the case.
The meeting, rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. will be held in person at the governmental center, Hults said, making it unlikely someone who worked so hard to obscure their identity, would suddenly decide to reveal it in public.
Hill said after the sabotaged meeting he researched Zoombombing, and found the phenomenon is so new, little is known about the motives of the hackers or how they find out about meeting times and ID numbers.
One article, which Hill shared with the Record-Eagle, points to a study that discards the idea the hackers are people with no connection to the community where the meeting is taking place — just random offenders.
Instead, the authors state, Zoombombers are likely to be from much closer to home, and not only have an ax to grind but also the ability to do so virtually.
“Our findings indicate that the vast majority of calls for Zoombombing are not made by attackers stumbling upon meeting invitations or brute forcing their meeting ID, but rather by insiders who have legitimate access to these meetings,” the authors of the study found, which make security measures like passwords ineffective.
Hults and Miller both said they were troubled by that conclusion, if true.
“Who would want to mess up a library building committee’s work?” Miller asked. “It really makes you wonder.”
The building committee is in the midst of negotiating a new lease for Island House, the historic building owned by the Village of Elk Rapids, which for decades has been leased by the library.
Village attorney Scott Howard weighed in on the latest draft and building committee members and Miller planned to discuss the attorney’s added comments and annotations.
Hults said although the current lease doesn’t expire for several years, the document is especially important to get right, since the library is in the midst of raising money — and community awareness — about a possible expansion of the building.
The building committee, made up of Library Board Trustees Atkinson, Hults and Chuck Schuler, were just beginning to go over the draft point by point when the hacker interrupted.
The full library board meets in person at the governmental center on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.
A report from the building committee is on the agenda, though that report will likely be postponed until their May meeting, Hults said.
