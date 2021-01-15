ELK RAPIDS — A cultural audit of the Elk Rapids District Library Board showed trustee relationships in a “downward spiral,” a financial audit of expansion funds will take longer than planned and a resolution intending to re-affirm board unity, sparked a contentious back-and-forth over free speech rights.
The untitled, unsigned resolution appeared to be aimed at addressing low scores from the cultural audit, though it contained a passage board member Liz Atkinson labeled a “gag order”.
Atkinson said recent board conflicts had resulted not from personality conflicts but rather from some members not following procedure and not being transparent in their decision-making.
“I take great exception to saying that there’s a gag order on me for stating the truth, and for coming out with what’s best for public knowledge” Atkinson said. “The public has a right to know what’s going on.”
“Liz, I don’t see it as a gag order,” board member Chuck Schuler said. “I oppose you on that that point.”
“It’s a gag order, Chuck, until something comes along that you feel strongly about, and you want to say in public,” countered board member Julia Pollister Amos. “For those people who have differing opinions, they have the right to say them in public.”
The controversial passage reads, “we commit that as stated in our code of ethics, we must speak as one voice and will refer to our Library Director and our Library Board President as official spokespersons for any public or media situations or inquiries.”
In recent months, Atkinson and another board member, Dick Hults, have publicly criticized what they’ve called a disturbing lack of transparency in capital campaign finances, attorney bills and some board members amassing a secret “hit file” critical of Library Director Nannette Miller.
Schuler said once a majority had ruled on a topic, board members who voted in the minority should not be speaking about their opposition in public, a stance board member Karen Simpson and President Barb Johnson said they supported.
“The trustee policy says we need to not talk about things outside the board,” Johnson said. “Things are confidential!”
“That’s your problem right there!” Polliser Amos said.
Miller said by law, the only library information that was confidential was patron data.
Simpson told board members she wrote the resolution after consulting library and other nonprofit resources — though documents show it was part of a cultural audit conducted by local resident Rick Bellingham.
Following discussion, Simpson withdrew her motion to pass the resolution and it was sent to committee for further discussion. Board members appeared to agree that the trustee ethics policy was dated and also needed review.
Amidst the turmoil, the board approved a 5 percent raise for all staff, on a split vote with Johnson voting against.
Miller received a rating of 2.44 out of a possible 3.0 on her annual evaluation, as announced by the personnel committee.
That’s a slight improvement over her evaluation in 2020, of 2.4. Hults highlighted the change, and thanked Miller for her work managing staff and running the library during the pandemic.
The improved review and pay raise come just weeks after a Freedom of Information Act request by the Record-Eagle for a secondary, off-site personnel “hit file” was denied, though the 60-page file was later obtained by a Record-Eagle reporter.
A suggestion by board member Tom Stephenson and others that the secondary file be shredded was met with verbal approval during Thursday’s meeting.
