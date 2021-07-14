ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Library officials suspended fundraising efforts of the organization’s capital campaign, citing ongoing questions regarding ownership of Island House and a pending financial review of a supporting nonprofit.
The Elk Rapids District Library Board will host a special meeting Thursday morning to discuss a draft letter informing donors to the $1.7 million expansion fund, of the decision.
“I think that to me, I just had a lot of conversations with donors and potential donors and stakeholders and all those kinds of people and one of the common threads was that we just need to stop doing what we’re doing,” said Library Board Trustee Karen Simpson.
“The lease and the deed are not the only questions,” Simpson added. “There’s been questions about this project from the very beginning that we haven’t answered.”
The statement came Thursday during a library board meeting and is an about-face for Simpson, who has held various leadership roles on the library’s Capital Campaign Committee, and in May advocated for merging the committee with a nonprofit group, the Friends of the Elk Rapids Library.
Working under a government structure “ties your hands in a lot of ways,” Simpson previously said, following her slide show presentation to the library board at a special meeting May 19.
One of the advantages of such a merger, Simpson had said, was how a new entity could present a united message to the public — in contrast to the variety of public conflicts plaguing the library board in recent years.
Trustees repeatedly faced transparency issues, including questions about financial record-keeping and unwarranted disciplinary actions of personnel, prior to the tenure of Tom Stephenson, who replaced Barb Johnson as board president in February.
The merger idea fizzled, however, after Library Director Nannette Miller and some trustees questioned its legality and Sharon Bacon, who in April stepped in to lead the Friends after the group’s former president abruptly resigned, declined to support it.
Laura Savoie, representing the Friends group in Bacon’s absence Thursday, said the state’s Attorney General’s office was requiring a financial review to keep their 501c3 nonprofit status.
The group submitted a letter of engagement from Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth, CPA, to the AG’s office by a June 30 deadline, she said, and the review was expected to be complete before November.
A more pressing controversy — questions about ownership of the Island House building and the 4-plus acres of waterfront property it sits on — is not of the library board’s making, said Trustee Dick Hults. Rather it is an unexpected historical oversight that present day officials need to put right.
Elk Rapids Township Supervisor Dorrance Amos agreed.
“This is something we’re going to handle by the book,” he said, at a township board meeting Tuesday.
Hults, a retired contractor, is a township trustee and chairs the library board’s building committee.
When tasked last year with negotiating an updated lease of Island House, to extend the agreement and take into account any plans to expand the facility, Hults initiated a title search.
The library currently leases the building from the Village of Elk Rapids, which for decades was the assumed owner of the property, on behalf of its residents.
But staff with Riverside Title, Inc. in May dredged up a long-forgotten deed, which appears to show the building and the property are jointly owned by the village and the township, as trustees for both communities’ residents.
Documents show philanthropist Katharine Dexter McCormick deeded Island House to the Village of Elk Rapids in 1948.
In 1960, however, a deed was recorded giving half the Island House property — which the library has leased since 1949 — to the township.
The 1960 deed, dated May 9, references the results of an election in the village that same year, as the impetus for the ownership change.
McCormick must have been informed of this because in 1961, she submitted a notarized affidavit stating she had no objection to the change as long as the building was used for a library or community center.
Also in 1961, the state’s Department of Conservation deeded a “parcel of filled bottomland” to the village, which has since become part of the popular 213-slip marina, fuel dock and boat launch, within a short walk of the downtown business district.
In 1979, Elk Rapids Township held its own election, records show, and a ballot proposal asking voters whether they supported transferring their share of “Island Property” back to the village — along with their half of the cost for upkeep — passed 97-34.
This decision was never recorded in a new deed, records show, making the 1960 deed the last one know so far to be filed — and making the lease potentially null and void, Hults said.
The description of the Island House property, as shared jointly by the village and the township on the 1960 deed, is strikingly similar to the description of the property deeded to the village by the Department of Conservation in 1961.
Both reference Lot 4, Section 20 and Lot 1 Section 20, documents show.
The initial response to the uncovered deed from village officials was to suggest the township sign a quit claim deed, assigning all rights to the village.
The township’s response — “Not so fast.”
Township attorney Bill Derman said no survey of the property has yet been found — only sketches long out of date — and in June the township board voted 5-0 to pay up to $15,000 to Farrier Surveying, Inc. of Kalkaska.
“We can’t find it and the village can’t find it and there’s nothing in record,” said Derman of the survey. “But the DNR doesn’t always record their surveys.”
“I think you’ve been practicing law for a while,” Hults quipped Tuesday. “Have you ever seen this much land transfers and deeds back and forth with no survey accompanying them, ever in your experience?”
“No,” Derman confirmed.
Surveyor Dean Farrier said he’d received “a plethora of information” from Derman, including old books with photographs of the area. Public property, which isn’t frequently bought and sold the way private property is, can come with a lack of available surveys, he said.
“All properties have history,” Farrier said. “This one is unique. Both in its scope and in that the land form has changed significantly over time.”
Farrier said he plans to seek records and maps at the Gaylord office of the state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and will begin the survey sometime in the next two weeks.
“The survey will be the end of the results,” said Amos. “This is going to be more of a fact-finding mission, going back in time.”
Amos said it was premature for the township to discuss what to do with their possible ownership share, until all the facts were in.
In the meantime, the library board’s fundraising efforts toward an expansion of Island House, or alternately, consideration of another location for a new library building, are on hold indefinitely, records show.
