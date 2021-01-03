ELK RAPIDS — Library officials spent years compiling a secret “hit file” of grievances against a library director, incurring thousands in related legal bills and involving law enforcement in the director’s temporary suspension, a Record-Eagle investigation shows.
“The pattern of behavior has been attack, then deflect, over and over,” said Elk Rapids Library Board member Liz Atkinson. “The excessive legal fees are self-inflicted due to the continuous attacks aimed at Nannette Miller.”
A Record-Eagle reporter requested records related to Miller’s performance and employment as part of an ongoing examination of the governance and operation of the small library. Miller, the library’s director, was forced to leave library property in August, after two board members, accompanied by police, served her with a notice of suspension. The library board’s personnel committee quickly overturned the suspension and reinstated Miller.
“They’re trying to get rid of Nannette,” said ERDL board member Dick Hults. “There’s no other motive that I can see in building that ‘hit file.’ That’s what the suspension was. Barb and Karen were just looking for a reason to pull the trigger.”
Atkinson was appointed by Milton Township to serve on the eight-member library board, Hults was appointed by Elk Rapids Township, Barb Johnson is board president, Karen Simpson also serves on the board and Miller is the library’s director.
Actions stemming from 2015, when board members created and began compiling a file of complaints about Miller and stored it offsite at various board members’ homes — and discussed via email — could run afoul of Michigan’s labor and transparency laws.
Johnson and Simpson did not return calls or text messages seeking comment, though Johnson said in a Dec. 18 letter to Milton Township, that statements about Miller were not without merit.
Miller’s two-week suspension with pay in August was ostensibly in response to an untoward email message from Miller to a former board member, though Hults said he thought the suspension was a ruse.
The “hit file”
Records from the secondary personnel file provided to the Record-Eagle — the existence of which was denied by the library in response to a Freedom of Information Act request — and interviews with board members point instead to an effort by some to undermine Miller.
For example, an email Miller sent to Johnson in April, expressing frustration with Johnson’s leadership and suggesting pausing fundraising efforts for an expansion project, included a note regarding what Miller said were necessary adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t know what the world will look like for the next few years, but the Library will have to be flexible and creative and nimble to adapt,” Miller wrote to Johnson. “A board that is always trying to micromanage and undermine the director is not the board we need going forward. We need a board that respects and values the staff and director, that trusts that the people on the front lines know what they are doing and lets them do their job.”
Johnson shared Miller’s email privately with Simpson and others in the community, where the content was subsequently mocked.
Miller has been library director since 2009; in a previous role as director of the Boyne District Library in Boyne City, she stewarded that library’s expansion, funded by a $2.3 million grant from the Mary K. Peabody foundation.
ERDL patrons who declined to be identified, said rumors of the existence of a so-called “hit file” fueled by ongoing personality conflicts, have circulated for years.
FOIA request declined
A Dec. 3 FOIA request to the library for Miller’s personnel file was granted; a similar request for a “secondary personnel file” containing critiques of Miller’s performance and stored offsite was denied.
“The Library does not maintain a ‘secondary personnel file,’” the denial letter states. “There is one personnel file for Nannette Miller. This letter serves as a certificate that the requested documents do not exist under the name provided by you or another name reasonably known to the Library.”
Miller is the library’s FOIA coordinator, she signed the denial, though later said one of the library’s attorneys, Anne Seurynck of Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC in Grand Rapids, drafted the letter.
Seurynck declined comment, citing attorney client privilege.
“It was never a big job but then all of a sudden I’m getting slammed with requests,” Miller said, of her FOIA responsibilities. “If I know something is public and should be released, I just release it. On this, though, I asked the attorney.”
Board member Julia Pollister Amos, chair of the board’s personnel committee, confirmed Miller’s account.
“I was required to send it to them, so the denial must have come from Foster and Swift,” Pollister Amos said. “My position from day one was, this was not a personnel file, you do not keep a personnel file at somebody’s house.”
Sixty pages of records attributed to the secondary personnel file were subsequently obtained by the Record-Eagle, along with an email chain where the genesis of the file is discussed.
“I assumed this was Nannette’s Personnel File,” Johnson said in a Nov. 2 email. “When told by the HR Attorney to document Nannette’s behavior, I began putting things in this file. I was also encouraged by Board Member Dick Hults to do the same.”
Hults took issue with the characterization of his involvement.
“This is totally incorrect,” Hults replied to Johnson, “no personnel files are secretly kept off site ... this is totally bogus. I have no knowledge of any personnel file other than those kept at the library. This must stop.”
“You have your own opinion,” Johnson responded. “The way this was done was the way I was told to do it. Nobody has complained until now.”
Transparency problems and legal bills
When told of the practice, Jennifer Dukarski, Michigan Press Association deputy general counsel, said the file was clearly a public record, prepared as part of an official function, that should have been produced in response to the FOIA request.
Discussing the file outside of an official meeting runs the risk of violating the state’s Open Meeting Act, she said.
“Denying its existence when you have clear evidence in email that it does exist, demonstrates a clear lack of transparency,” Dukarski said. “It definitely flies in the face of the spirit of the Open Meetings Act and looks like a clear violation of the act itself.”
Article 19 of Michigan’s labor law states employees have a right to see what is in their personnel file; it cannot be kept secret.
Atkinson estimated legal bills incurred by the board related to personnel issues, as well as for research and discussions about FOIA requests for the two files, totaled between $4,500 and $7,000.
Invoices from Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC dated between September and December and obtained by the Record-Eagle, bear this out.
‘Sexist’ performance reviews
Miller acknowledged her performance reviews from various members of the board in recent years have consistently included references to her personality, stating she can be abrupt and that people have occasionally said they find her intimidating.
Staff reviews submitted anonymously to the personnel committee are largely positive, the official personnel file shows, and no complaints about Miller by staff were found in the “hit file” documents obtained by the Record-Eagle.
“I know my business, I speak my mind and I speak the truth,” Miller said. “But since these reviews, I have worked a great deal on thinking before I speak.”
Asked whether Miller thought observations about her personality included in performance reviews were sexist, she answered in the affirmative.
Atkinson and Hults agreed.
“I totally concede gender bias on that,” Atkinson said.
Hults, who ran a 50-person Chicago construction company before retiring to Elk Rapids, said if a man held Miller’s job, his personality wouldn’t be an issue.
Police chief, board members, suspension letter
The apparent effort to oust Miller came to a head Aug. 21, when Johnson and board member Chuck Schuler, accompanied by Elk Rapids Chief of Police Dave Centala, delivered a suspension letter to Miller at the library.
The suspension has since been labeled “not warranted” by the personnel committee, which chastised Johnson for acting unilaterally and reinstated Miller with no disciplinary action.
“I’m letting her do payroll and then she has to get her keys and leave,” Johnson said, upon arriving at the library Aug. 21 with the document for Miller. “It’s a suspension. We have a letter from our HR lawyer.”
“I’d rather be out fishing,” quipped Schuler.
“Me too,” Johnson said.
The above exchange was captured by Centala’s body camera, the footage provided the Record-Eagle in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
The same footage also shows Johnson, arms held to her chest, guarding the door to the restroom, after Miller said she needed to use the facilities prior to her departure.
Miller left without incident, though a verbal confrontation of sorts developed between Johnson and Schuler and library staff, the audio of which is garbled, though is documented in detail in personnel records.
“Cindy, I don’t like your face,” Johnson reportedly told Library Assistant Cindy Ciaravino.
Ciaravino’s colleagues came to her defense and Schuler pointed and yelled, telling them to be quiet.
“Don’t you ever raise your voice to me — do you understand?” Marianne Priest, a library assistant, yelled back.
The suspension letter was not from an “HR lawyer,” as Johnson can be heard saying on the body cam’s audio, but rather typed on plain paper and signed by Johnson.
Johnson did consult Foster Swift attorney Michael Blum, the day before the suspension, documents show.
Miller said she remains shocked by the action and has turned to library colleagues at the regional and state level in an effort to gain perspective.
“None of them had ever seen anything like this,” she said. “They all said it was just beyond the pale.”
Commented
