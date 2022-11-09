Michigan voters returned incumbent Jack Bergman to the 1st U.S. Congressional District in a decisive outcome that was one of the first regional races to be called Tuesday.
The Republican from Watersmeet has served three terms in Congress representing the district, which is made up of the Upper Peninsula and much of the northern Lower Peninsula.
Bergman was facing a challenge from Democrat Bob Lorinser, Libertarian Andrew Gale, and Working Class Party candidate Liz Hokala.
The slowness of the count Tuesday night did not phase Bergman, who told the Record-Eagle after Reuters news agency called the race in his favor that “all the people are doing everything they can to be accurate.
“I’m confident that people are checking to make sure everything is accurate.”
Bergman mentioned his awareness of how different people in his district have suffered because of the economy and the COVID lockdown.
“What we are seeing is that we need better policies to do more by doing less in government, if that makes sense,” he said, expressing appreciation to everyone who took the time to vote in this election.
Moving forward, he said, he wants to listen to his constituents in his congressional district and “try to do the best we can for all sides – whether they voted for me or not.”
Bergman is a retired lieutenant general in the United States Marine Corps who also served as a naval aviator and a commanding general of the Marine Forces Reserve. He was a commercial airline pilot for 22 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.