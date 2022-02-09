TRAVERSE CITY — A Lansing Board of Water & Light executive is set to take charge of Traverse City's municipal electric utility.
Brandie Ekren will become Traverse City Light & Power's newest executive director after the utility board approved her contract. They voted 6-0 at a recent meeting to hire Ekren, Lansing Board of Water & Light's executive director of strategic planning and development.
The vote was 6-0, with member Maura Brennan absent.
It's great news for board Chairman Paul Heiberger, he said. It's also unsurprising, as the board unanimously picked Ekren from among four candidates to interview with the board at a previous meeting.
"I think it's great news, both for Traverse City and TCL&P to have such an exceptional candidate apply and ultimately be selected, so it's just a great indicator of what an attractive place Traverse City is, and as a utility, that Brandie [Ekren] wants to lead us," he said.
He pointed to Ekren's experience at the Lansing Board of Water & Light, as well as the way she described her leadership style as "transformational" during her interview.
That's just what TCL&P needs as it works toward its renewable energy and decarbonization goals to become a more sustainable utility, considers a rate structure change and continues rolling out its fiberoptic internet service, Heiberger said.
Traverse City's utility is also looking for an integrated resources plan, which strategizes how the power company will buy power to cost-effectively meet future demand, Heiberger said. That's a process in which Ekren is closely involved for Lansing's power utility.
Ekren in a statement from TCL&P said she was humbled by the board's vote of confidence, and found it a considerable honor.
"My dedication to our success as one of the most progressive electric utilities is powered by my passion for our industry and its potential. We will positively impact the industry together," she said in the statement.
Ekren's 18 years with Lansing Board of Water & Light included a stint as the utility's general counsel, as previously reported. She has a juris doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law, according to her resume.
Her first day is March 21, said Karla Myers-Beman, TCL&P's controller who is serving as interim executive director.
Tim Arends, the previous executive director, left in August after 31 years with the utility, as previously reported.
Ekren's contract is for $199,725 a year, plus a one-time $10,000 bonus for relocation expenses, documents show. The agreement, which has no set expiration, also includes up to $2,500 a month for up to six months for temporary rental and housing assistance.
That base salary falls on the higher end of what other utilities around TCL&P's size pay their top executives, Heiberger said, citing an American Public Power Association comparison. The amount reflects the quality of Ekren as a candidate. It also fits the job's growing complexity as TCL&P grows its fiberoptic internet service, and Ekren's salary history with Lansing Board of Water & Light, he added.
