TRAVERSE CITY — Zoning rules in Traverse City ought to create transitions between neighborhoods and adjacent commercial districts, city Planner Russ Soyring said.
Just how to regulate those transitions is a frequent topic of debate, as is the case for proposed changes to zoning rules for three blocks on East Eighth Street's north side between Boardman and Railroad avenues. The plan is to rezone those blocks from C-1 Office Services or C-2 Neighborhood Center to D-2 Development District, just as parcels across the street are zoned.
Planning commissioners are also weighing changes to Development District zoning rules, and they recently debated the latest draft of those changes.
Soyring said he added restrictions on what type of manufacturing could go in Development Districts, limiting it to artisan factories of 8,000 square feet or less.
"I think when people think of manufacturing, they think of factories making things at a large scale," he said. "This is really more of a makers type of place making furniture, making jewelry, making clothes — that kind of stuff on a very small scale."
Commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert said that's more fitting for the kind of businesses that are currently sought out for downtowns.
Building height limits continued to generate debate, Soyring said.
Draft rules would cap building heights on the street's south side at 60 feet, down from 75, and at 45 feet for the north side. Buildings on the north side that sit across an alley from residential districts would have to sit back 20 feet from the alley. Plus, any part of those buildings within 30 feet of the alley could be no taller than 35 feet.
Commissioner Heather Shaw said she favored even shorter limits, and pushed for changes that would only let a developer build to the new proposed maximums if at least part of the building is housing.
"I'm happy with the kind of compromises that were made by the planning staff," she said, adding she fears much of the housing will end up being high-end condominiums.
"But I will support the amendment in any case," she said.
Shaw also pushed to limit operating hours, currently 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. along much of the stretch.
That's not the case on the 600 block on the street's north side, where C-1 zoning rules mandate a 10 p.m. closing time. Soyring said commissioners agreed to keep those operating hours intact for that one block.
Planners debated a 10 p.m. closing time for the whole district, which Shaw called a "ridiculous" idea.
"It's much too early, you can't even have concerts or events or plays or anything that goes on— they all go to midnight," she said.
Soyring will consider their request to limit outdoor seating and entertainment to 10 p.m., he said. That wouldn't include existing businesses with patios, like SideTraxx Dance Bar.
Koebert said she appreciates the desire for early closing times.
"As someone who lives downtown, I cherish those quiet hours," she said.
Soyring said commissioners agreed to another public hearing after making so many changes to the draft rules, setting one for Jan. 5.
Koebert said she's excited by the changes and appreciates all the civil discourse on tough issues, she said. Planners have worked through the details for a vision of an Eighth Street that suits both the business interests and residents.
"My vision is for Eighth Street to be the downtown for the people who live here year-round, and Front Street becomes the downtown for people who come visiting," Koebert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.