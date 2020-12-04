TRAVERSE CITY — Proposed changes to Traverse City’s Development District zones are on hold, as is rezoning three blocks along Eighth Street to add them to a development district.
Planning commissioners at a recent meeting deadlocked on both proposals, which city Planning Director Russ Soyring proposed tying together so planners wouldn’t recommend either if they couldn’t agree on both.
He proposed rezoning the blocks on Eighth Street’s north side between Boardman and Railroad avenues to D-2 Develompent District from C-1 Office Services and C-2 Neighborhood Center for more consistency. Changes to Development District rules, meanwhile, aimed to address specific concerns with the three blocks and to incorporate ideas from Envision Eighth, a 2016 public input process, he said.
Commissioners couldn’t agree on rezoning the proposed three blocks, Christie Minervini and David Hassing among them.
Hassing said he was concerned that eliminating the only C-1 district in the neighborhood would push out the kind of services that nearby residents rely on while opening the door to bars and restaurants.
“If the area gets developed by bars and restaurants, pretty soon there’s no other industry that can pay the rent, the rents go sky-high,” he said.
Commissioners Anna Dituri and Brian McGillivary said they liked the idea of rezoning the blocks, even if they had reservations about proposed changes to the zoning rules.
At issue were questions over which types of manufacturing would be allowed — McGillivary said the language was too vague and others agreed.
Others were cautious about being too restrictive. Minervini said she thought the proposed limit of 8,000 square feet would be too small for any major operation and Commissioner Jim Tuller agreed the corridor is unlikely to get the kind of foundries and factories seen in the city’s industrial parks.
But people are getting more creative in starting businesses, Tuller said, and other planners agreed there’s room for smaller, specialized makers.
Commissioner Heather Shaw suggested shortening allowed building heights on Eighth Street’s north and south sides, dropping the maximum on the north to 30 feet from 45 and the upper limit on the south from 60 (or taller with a special land use permit and public vote) to 45. She argued ongoing efforts to allow two homes on single-family lots took away the housing argument for taller buildings along Eighth Street.
Minervini disagreed, asserting it didn’t make sense to take those development opportunities away. Neither did Hassing, who said the kind of housing opportunities possible in Eighth Street mid-rises could appeal to people who aren’t set on a house with a yard.
Much of the zoning rules tweaks sounded good to Hassing, from limiting hotels or motels to 20 units and barring them outright from the three blocks on Eighth Street’s north side to limiting short-term rentals to at least one but no more than 25 percent of a multi-unit property, he said.
Commissioner Tyler Bevier said he liked the proposed setbacks for the three blocks on Eighth Street’s north side — 20 feet from the alley right-of-way, Soyring said. Buildings built 45 feet tall would also need a rear step-down, meaning any part of the building within 30 feet of the alley right-of-way could be no taller than 35 feet.
That raised concerns with Commissioner Janet Fleshman that a bar or restaurant on Eighth Street’s north side could build a roof patio that’s open until 2 a.m. — commissioners agreed to revisit zoning rules that would allow businesses in D districts to be open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Fleshman said she thinks the city needs to deal with “emissions” from the commercial district bordering the Boardman Neighborhood — smoke, noise and so on.
“I don’t think it’s any surprise that I think what’s there now went too far in encroaching on the neighborhood,” Fleshman said.
Residents were concerned as well, with Paul McCarthy telling commissioners he was worried about bringing more traffic to the already busy Boardman Avenue and arguing to exclude new short-term renting from the three blocks of Eighth Street altogether.
Board chairwoman Linda Koebert said she was surprised to hear such a wide divide and agreed both issues need more discussion before they could go to the city commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.