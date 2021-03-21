TRAVERSE CITY — Wondering how to celebrate Women’s History Month during a pandemic? Discover a treasure trove of women’s history right here in Traverse City.
Hundreds of intriguing photographs and papers are being preserved in the Traverse Area District Library’s Local History Collection (TADL–LHC).
Chronicling the lives of local women, these historic gems range from interviews of individual women to the papers of several notable local women’s organizations.
“TADL is honored to preserve the long history of women in the Traverse City area. Not only do these records remind us of the many accomplishments of the past, but I hope they also inspire the girls of today to strive toward their goals,” said TADL Director Michele Howard.
The oral history interviews were done over the last 20 years by members of the Women’s History Project of Northern Michigan. They preserve the life stories of over 125 local women, showing the impact they had on this community.
Women from all walks of life are represented, including politicians like Carol Hale, Native American elders like Linda Woods and centennial dairy farmers like Ronnie Alff.
Anne Magoun, a founding member of the WHPNM, explains that it was important to chronicle the lives of women from many backgrounds, and not just those who in the future might be considered “famous” or “notable.”
She pointed out that in the past, the arrival of women indicated that an area was moving from being explored to being settled.
Once women arrived, they often shouldered more than half the responsibilities. Still, much of what they did was undervalued.
They were seen as simply fulfilling the role of “wife.” Yet such wives were as important as anyone else in creating and sustaining their communities.
“Women, even well-behaved ones, really make history and define community,” said Magoun.
Another way women helped communities develop was by working through women’s organizations. In the 1800s, and well into the 20th century, women were expected to stay out of the “pubic sphere,” at least as individuals.
Working as part of a group made women’s actions more acceptable to the wider society.
Of course, there were always individuals, like suffragist Susan B. Anthony or pioneering journalist Nellie Bly, who defied such boundaries.
But for many decades most women tended to work behind the scenes and through women’s organizations rather than publicly as individuals. Such organizations brought, and still bring, women together, generating power to both improve the community and women’s place within it.
The organizations represented in the Local History Collection range from what is the first known women’s group in Traverse City — The Ladies Library Association (LLA; 1869–1954) — to still-thriving groups such as the League of Women Voters of the Grand Traverse Area (LWV-GTA; 1960 – present).
TADL also houses the records of several other groups.
Members of The Traverse City Woman’s Club (1891 – 2008) studied, socialized and worked to improve the community. The Friendly Garden Club, founded in 1923, is still active today. It is responsible for much of the area’s landscaped public vistas.
The mid-20th century saw the formation of local branches of national women’s organizations. One of those is the LWV-GTA.
Like the national LWV, the local group is a nonpartisan political organization which encourages informed and active participation in government.
It is perhaps best known for its voter registration efforts and for organizing candidate debates.
Another local affiliate of a national group is the Traverse City Area Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW; 1954 – present). Its purpose is to empower and advance equity for women and girls.
The youngest women’s organization represented in the LHC is the WHPNW (2000 – 2020). Its mission was to preserve and recognize the ways that women of northwest lower Michigan contributed to their families and communities. Although the group disbanded, for years members held programs featuring local women, marched in the Heritage Parade, and supported Michigan History Day, among other things like conducting oral histories.
“Mostly, we learned women’s history together, supported one another, and had fun doing it. A book group we founded continues to meet four times a year, with 62 books read,” noted founder Magoun.
The WHP disbanded primarily because of the lack of women able, or willing, to step into leadership roles. Much the same thing happened with the LLA and the GTWC. Yet while these groups no longer exist, northern Michigan continues to benefit from their past efforts.
Thanks to entities like TADL’s Local History Collection, such efforts will not be forgotten. Still, all of these women’s history collections, added to all of the other records held in the LHC, take up a lot of space. Indeed the LHC is literally bulging at the seams. Luckily, help for the entire collection, including its women’s history papers, is on the way.
Thanks to donations from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the Traverse Area Historical Society, TADL will soon be able to purchase state-of-the-art movable shelving and storage materials. This will significantly increase the facility’s storage capacity.
Such community support signals a bright future for TADL’s entire Local History Collection.
