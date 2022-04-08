MAPLE CITY — An effort to recall four trustees on the Glen Lake Community Schools board of education was rejected by the Leelanau County Election Commission.
On Feb. 23, County Clerk Michelle Crocker received four petitions from Kasson Township resident Jeff Parker to recall Glen Lake board of education president Cory McNitt and trustees Leah Mosher, Virginia Woessner and Brooke Hazael-Massieux.
Before being circulated, signed and placed on an election ballot, recall petitions must be approved by the county’s election commission. Parker’s petitions were reviewed on March 10 by Leelanau County’s three-person election commission, which consists of Crocker, County Treasurer John A. Gallagher III and Probate Court Judge Marian Kromkowski.
The county election commission reviews petitions and hears arguments from both sides — in this case Parker and the board of education — to determine whether the petitions are clear and factual. The commissioners do not do any investigative work to determine if the petition language is clear or factual on their own, Crocker said. Their decisions are based entirely on the information presented to them via the written petitions and the oral arguments.
On March 10, the commission voted 3-0 to reject the language on all four petitions on the basis that it was too opaque for the board members to defend their actions.
“We have to determine whether each reason for the petition is clear or factual,” Crocker said. “If even one of the reasons (for the recall) isn’t clear or factual, we have to reject it.”
Crocker said parts of Parker’s petition were confusing and it was unclear whether the incident in question occurred during the trustees’ current term of office.
Kromkowski said the main reason she voted the way she did was because Parker did not demonstrate how the claims in his petition were factual. He simply stated that the petition was clear and factual at the March 10 meeting without a further argument, she said.
The Glen Lake board of education addressed the commission as a group with a prepared statement that Woessner delivered, Crocker said.
Gallagher declined to comment on his vote.
According to documents obtained by the Record-Eagle, Parker wrote on the petitions that his reason for a recall were because of the board members “denying parental access to school buildings on multiple occasions through school policy.” No further information was provided on the petitions.
On Feb. 14, Jayme Parker — whose relation to Jeff is unclear — said at a board of education meeting that, because of an incident in which her son’s friend learned about Russian Roulette at school, she wanted to walk him to his classroom. On the day that Jayme did walk her son to his class, she said school staff called police who threatened her with a trespassing ticket.
Glen Lake Interim Superintendent Jason Stowe said a policy was implemented at the start of the pandemic — before he came on as superintendent — that prevented parents from entering the school past the front foyer. Recently, as state and local mandates aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 dropped, parents became frustrated at the policy.
In early February, Glen Lake’s administrators saw on social media that parents were upset at the policy’s continuation and were planning to enter the school building regardless of the policy. He said he asked the sheriff’s department to be on call that day in the event that anything violent occurred.
Sheriff Michael Borkovich said he decided to go to the school to act as a peacekeeper on the day parents planned to show up. When the parents arrived he brought them into the superintendent’s office for the school administrators and parents to talk away from students, he said.
There was a heated exchange but no physical violence or threats were made, Borkovich said.
Stowe said just three or four parents ended up showing up that day.
“I don’t think it was too much of a commotion,” Stowe said. “Obviously, (a) small handful of parents were not happy with this and we were just trying to explain that we try to keep a safe environment.”
Borkovich also explained to the parents that if they did violate the schools’ policies, they could be ticketed with trespassing if the school requested that action be taken, he said.
During the Feb. 14 board meeting, Hazael Massieux addressed the comments about the police presence at school. She said there was a clear rule in place barring parents from going into the building as a COVID precaution and that, when there was a call from parents to “make a statement” and defy that rule, the school responded with its own “statement” that rules should be followed.
“I don’t think having a police officer on campus is a scary thing,” Hazael-Massieux said. “Police officers, to borrow Mr. Rogers’ terminology, are helpers. It’s okay for a student to see a uniformed police officer.”
Now, Glen Lake parents are allowed to enter the school, sign in and drop their children off at their classrooms for a five-minute period in the morning, Stowe said.
Jeff Parker did not make an appeal to the 13th Circuit Court on the commission’s decision, but he, or another parent interested in recalling the board members, could change the language of the petition and refile it to be reviewed by the commission again, Crocker said.
Jeff Parker could not be reached to comment on whether he plans to refile a petition.
Crocker said there has not been any refiling of a similar petition by early this week.
McNitt did not respond to a request for comment. Hazael-Massieux, Woessner and Mosher declined to comment.
