LELAND — The view from the top of the hill on Emily Piro’s old family farm was as picturesque as it gets, breathtaking and peaceful.
With her dog beside her, Piro looked looked out over the waters and a vast field yellow dandelions. The moment seemed perfect to make a wish. So Piro did.
Minutes later, her phone rang. Piro certainly did not expect her wish to be granted that quickly — but it was.
The principal of Leland High School was on the other end of the phone with some good news for Piro.
“He was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to give you the job,’” Piro said.
The new eighth- and ninth-grade history teacher starts her first day with students in class Sept. 7. The first-year teacher and 2020 graduate of Michigan State University student taught in Howell last year, but this will be her first crack at holding the teaching reins on her own.
Piro steps into the classroom during a time of upheaval and the resurgence of a global pandemic. Yet she feels strong and comforted in a community she knows well.
Generations of her mother’s side of the family have called Leland home for decades upon decades. Piro grew up in metro Detroit and loved her time there, but Leland always seemed to be calling to her.
“I am so interested in being here and so connected to these people,” she said. “This has all really come full circle.”
Piro will need the support from her community and the support from her fellow educators as she navigates another school year in the shadow of COVID-19.
Jason DeHart, an assistant professor of education at Appalachian State University, said new teachers need positive mentors who want to build up others and “see the beauty in the mess.” Focusing on triumphs and recognizing areas with room to grow will also be helpful, DeHart said. Finding the best moments of each day will also help overcome the inevitable obstacles, DeHart said.
Suttons Bay teacher Scott Miller hopes to be a helping hand for those needing a boost over those obstacles.
Although Miller has taught off and on for the last 19 years, he considers himself a “vintage” educator. He dipped his toe back in the teaching waters last year, and he feels more comfortable as September approaches.
“Going into last year, it was anyone’s guess. It was like being in a dark room and trying to find our way through,” Miller said. “This year, the lights are on a little bit more. We’ve been through this.”
Miller recognizes that this will be a difficult time for first-year teachers.
“I can only guess what’s going through their minds,” he said. “When I was a first-year teacher, I was scared to death. Was I going to be prepared for the situations that were going to come up? And that was when we didn’t have a lot of the things we’re worried about today.”
Once the rookie teachers overcome the initial nerves and settle into a groove, Miller said they will add great value to the teaching team, specifically when it comes to using technology in and out of the classroom.
Gina Houdek saw the new skills she learned integrating technology into her daily teaching routine as a silver lining of the pandemic. Houdek, who is going into her second year as an English language arts teacher at Traverse City Central High School, said shifting school environments exposed teachers to tools that transformed their lessons. Although, she admitted, she doesn’t want to repeat that situation unless necessary.
“I feel fortunate to be building a foundation that accommodated both virtual and face-to-face lessons,” she said. “This experience really instilled flexibility and problem solving right off the bat.”
Houdek worried about how she would provide engaging lessons through a computer, how she couldn’t incorporate enough physical movement to get students energized and involved.
“Last year, we were still learning what school would look like,” she said. “Now we’re sharing our skills and teaching each other what we learned last year.”
Even for young teachers, relying so heavily on technology was a challenge.
Olivia McAndrews is in her first year as a middle school social studies teacher at Suttons Bay. McAndrews taught at Holt Public Schools last school year, most of which was virtual. Coming to Suttons Bay and working in a district that will start the year face to face is a “refreshing change” for McAndrews.
“It was exhausting trying to teach kids online. By March, I had kids online and in person,” McAndrews said. “We’re living in times that no one really knows how to navigate, so being that consistent person for (our students) is key.”
A consistent learning environment will be helpful, too. Many school districts in northern Michigan bounced back and forth between in-person and virtual education.
Stephen Draper, a second-year social studies teacher at TC Central High School, said setting expectations while remaining realistic about what could happen will help teachers and students keep an open mind.
Draper said last year was difficult to set those expectations because education was so unsteady.
“The big hope this year is that we can stay in person year-round and that we don’t have to take those steps backward,” Draper said.
District officials believe mask wearing could be a helpful way to avoid backward steps. Traverse City Area Public Schools, which oversees Central High School, instituted a mandatory universal masking policy for all K-12 students and staff through Sept. 27.
The move caused much controversy and angered parents and community members. Others, of course, were supportive of the move, but some parents have made public their intentions to have their children defy the mandate and not wear masks.
Draper expects the TCAPS administration to provide direction if or when such a situation arises.
“It’s frustrating, but we adults have to accept that people are trying to look out for everyone’s well-being,” Draper said. “That can be a really difficult thing sometimes. I’ll do is whatever our administration tells us.”
Leland Public Schools will also have a mask mandate in place to start the school year. Piro feels grateful just to be in person and is feeling good about a plan that errs on the side of caution.
The value of being physically present for students is something Piro will never take for granted again.
“We’re in charge of taking care of kids here,” she said. “And that’s what we’re going to do.”
