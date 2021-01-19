TRAVERSE CITY — Hitting the target is difficult when that target keeps moving.
That is the predicament teachers face as the law dictating how they were evaluated before the COVID-19 pandemic is back on the books. Teachers were given leeway last school year after the pandemic disrupted education in a way few had seen before. The word “unprecedented” was thrown around often.
Michigan Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Vanessa Keesler issued a statement in November that the MDE does not support enforcing the old law and pressured the legislature to once again make changes. Legislation was drawn up and some educators hoped it would pass during lame-duck session, but the bill died on the floor.
MDE Spokesperson Bill Disessa declined to comment on whether there is any movement on the law and if the incoming legislature will reassess the required evaluation criteria. Disessa said the MDE does not engage in speculation.
Student performance on testing makes up 40 percent of the weighted evaluation. Half of that 40 percent is based on state assessments over a three-year period.
The issue at hand is that all state assessments were waived last year. Students did not take them. Educators are left wondering how evaluations will work with a critical piece missing.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said it’s not impossible to evaluate teachers under those guidelines, but it’s “definitely close” to impossible.
VanWagoner said officials still are waiting on guidance from the state legislature as well as what will happen at the federal level with a Miguel Cardona replacing Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education. DeVos denied waiver requests to do away with state testing again this year. That could change under the new administration, VanWagoner said.
“If we don’t have that guidance by March, it’s almost too late,” VanWagoner said. “We need the same kind of flexibility created last year.”
VanWagoner said he has mixed feelings about waiving state testing for a second consecutive year. He wants to know the level of learning loss suffered during the shutdown.
“Every day and every hour we have with kids to learn is more important than the assessment, right now,” he said.
Teachers are feeling the pinch of something many never gave much thought to in the past.
Asa Kelly, a second-grade teacher at Betsie Valley Elementary School, just goes about his business and “does his thing” when being observed. But with 40 percent of his worth as a teacher laid at the foot of standardized testing, Kelly is worried. He’s worried because his students are far behind where they need to be.
Kelly said he is seeing “huge gaps” in his students’ learning. The six-month layoff between the shutdown in March and September was “like missing an entire year of school,” Kelly said, adding that it seems as if some students didn’t do anything to keep up with their academics.
“Year in and year out, I know where kids should be academically. These kids are still nowhere near where they need to be,” he said. “If those numbers still stay the same and that much of our evaluation depends on student growth and student testing, it’s going to be interesting.
Kelly continues to rack his brain on how to get his students up to speed.
“We can’t expect miracles in three or four months,” Kelly said. “It’s going to take time.”
Keith Smith, Kingsley Area Schools superintendent, sits on the superintendents’ legislative group in Lansing. He said adjustments to the evaluation process this school year need to be a “legislative priority.”
Smith said the law in place now did not have the intended effect legislators expected. Yet Smith said it might not be a great time to dig into the matter because of the teacher shortage and “how teachers are getting beat up in society.”
The current law, Smith said, has “effectively been neutered for the next three years” because of the waived state testing.
“It’s an interesting conversation that doesn’t have a lot of teeth,” he said, adding that the law now is probably better than the way it was done before when evaluations were left up to the districts.
Smith said it is time for a new way to evaluate teachers, even if now might not be ideal. The 40 percent weighted on test scores is “way to high,” he said.
“There are hundreds of things that go into running a good classroom, but somebody could be doing all of the things you’ve asked them to do and the kids could still be completely running them over,” he said. “There is no checklist that says if you did these 12 things then you’d have a fantastic classroom”
Educators agree changes to the law are needed, but teachers would prefer more consistency from the legislature.
Allyson McBride-Culver, president of the Traverse City Education Association, said evaluations are a “back-and-forth game” every year.
“Teachers just want to know where the goalposts are,” McBride-Culver said. “My wish is that we could have the path cleared for teachers to focus on instruction and not be concerned about something punitive in the end.”
Communication through the process will be key, and teachers are crossing their figures for changes to the law and for administrators to take the pandemic into account — even if the legislature won’t.
McBride-Culver said an imperfect situation could be an opportunity.
“If students fell back, that’s to be expected,” she said. “But instead of dwelling there, use that to move us forward and ask if it’s time to change the outdated things we’ve always done in education.”
