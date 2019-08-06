TRAVERSE CITY — A reading law implemented this school year could have dire effects on Michigan third-graders, educators say.
A recent study from Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative showed that 2-5 percent of third graders would have to repeat third grade if the law applied to last year’s scores.
More concerning, educators said, is the 12-20 percent figure of third graders in the state’s lowest-performing schools who would be held back.
The Read by Grade 3 law — which mandates a student be held back if his or her reading proficiency does not meet state standards — stirred up plenty of controversy before and after it was passed in 2016.
School districts were then given three years to develop and put measures in place to improve student reading.
The MSU study showed that only 29 percent of low-income students were proficient in reading. That number is 32 percent for Hispanic third graders and just 20 percent for African Americans, of which 7-10 percent would have to repeat third grade.
Ten percent of special education students would also be retained, according to the study, but the law provides exemptions for students with individualized education plans.
Michigan is one of 16 states to pass legislation that retains students who fail to read at grade level. Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said he and his staff have looked at the effects in Florida, which enacted a similar retention law, and found students of low socioeconomic status are disproportionately retained.
Ceglarek is not a believer in retention and he said its negative effects on a student socially and emotionally can be devastating. Studies have shown students held back are much more likely not to graduate high school or simply drop out of school, he said.
“It’s one of those educational conundrums,” Ceglarek said. “We know retention doesn’t work, but just passing them on to the next grade is not the best practice. The sweet spot is trying to identify early on where students are deficient and then provide additional and different supports to try and enhance where they’re at in their learning.”
M-STEP scores from the 2017-18 school year show that schools supported by TBAISD, which provides literacy coaches and English language arts content specialists, had 356 of the 1,467 students assessed categorized as not proficient in reading. Although that does not mean 356 third graders would be held back, Ceglarek said it is an alarming number.
“We strive to ensure all of students are meeting their goals, but we can’t paint them all with a single stroke of a brush,” Ceglarek said. “Our job, as educators, is try to support them and stretch them as best as we possibly can.”
Traverse City Area Public Schools analyzed its own numbers ahead of the law’s implementation and found that, in 2017, 27 of the district’s 720 third graders would have been held back. Twenty of those, however, would have been exempt because they received IEPs. The number was just 15 in 2018, with seven students exempt with IEPs.
Jame McCall, TCAPS associate superintendent, said there are some benefits and drawbacks to the law. The benefits, McCall said, have been the last three years during which school districts were required to address this problem by creating measures to improve reading.
The drawback is the threat of retention.
“You’re mandating something that may or may not be effective for a child but that certainly has consequences,” McCall said. “Anytime we have directives like that and take control away from the educators who know the individual situation, we run a risk of maybe not doing what’s best for the child.”
McCall also pointed out that third grade is already too late to prevent a student from being retained, which means that measures to identify struggling students and opportunities for intervention have to be put in place in earlier grades.
Allyson McBride-Culver, TCAPS reading specialist and president of the Traverse City Education Association, agrees.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all problem and so there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution,” McBride-Culver said. “If we can fund early intervention, kids are coming to us so much different each year. By the time we wait until third grade — and do it with a punitive measure — it’s just ridiculous and heartbreaking.”
TCAPS officials conducted a study last year of reading interventions in the hopes of creating a consistent yet unique approach in order to pinpoint what is working and what is failing in the program.
The district’s interventionists continue to meet and work closely with TBAISD officials ahead of the law’s implementation. McBride-Culver said it adds more pressure to teachers and administrators without the promise of any additional funding to address the problem. The goals of teachers, however, have not changed.
“We do this because we care about kids and about them being contributing members of society,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.