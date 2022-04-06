The number of Ukrainians leaving their homeland slowed last week for the first time since Russia’s February invasion.
The slowdown is no crawl — just a slightly tapered-off version of the gush of humanity streaming out of Ukraine in numbers that rival Syria’s 11-year war.
The United Nations refugee agency estimates nearly 10 percent of Ukraine’s 44 million-person population, or 4 million, left their homes at an unheard-of pace, according to PBS News Hour.
These refugees put their fate in the hands of the world, and we must hold out ours in welcome. We must make space and clear the path forward.
Our region became home to many Ukrainian families, including refugees, since the 1970s, said Sandy Mascari-Devitt, the remote refugee resettlement specialist for Bethany Christian Services.
Fifty-five people have come to Traverse City through the program since 2017, she said. More, about 300, lingered on waiting lists — sometimes as long as three years — before the invasion.
Another 1,000 people, with direct ties to the Traverse City area, are trying to get to the United States, Mascari-Devitt said.
Our country has pledged to take in 100,000 refugees; who, when and how many will head to Traverse City are unanswered questions but we can lay the groundwork in the meantime by urging our legislators to streamline processes and prepare the proverbial welcome mat.
Helping agencies and nonprofits get ready to house, treat, interpret and find jobs for the influx, as well as help with navigating the immigration process, takes a village. Our “village.”
We are up to the task. The International Affairs Forum and National Writers Series are partnering on an April 13 event to raise $250,000 to help overseas and at home. Donation boxes fill at the Slavic Evangelical Church. Denizens and talents across the board are selling everything, from borscht to nuts, to do their part.
Ukrainians put their fate in the hands of the world, amid horrific tragedy at home.
We will hold out ours in welcome.
