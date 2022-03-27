TRAVERSE CITY — A cross at Jubilee House bears the names of homeless people who lived and died in the Traverse City area from 2007 to 2021. A homeless community, still reeling, prepares to add another name to the cross — Terry Edick.
The 58-year-old man from Buckley’s name joins Danielle Cornish’s, a 41-year-old woman who died of exposure after Safe Harbor closed last year in April. She was remembered last spring in a community memorial for the homeless at F&M Park, the first of its kind.
She still hasn’t reserved the park yet, but Central United Methodist Church’s Pastor Jane Lippert plans to have the memorial in May or June this year, she said.
Homeless lives need to be remembered as theirs is a community loss, said Glenda Andrews, director of Jubilee House.
“A lot of times are these memorials are for people who have no where to be buried. They’re not remembered. They don’t have headstones. They are buried in a community grave and we feel that their life as as important as my life, your life. And, they have a right to have somewhere in this world, their name,” Andrews said.
In Ryan Hannon’s experience, people experiencing homelessness can die young, about 20 years less than the average non-homeless individual.
The community engagement officer for Goodwill Northern Michigan released a video on March 14, saying if Edick was on his own couch in a home with a regulated heat source versus out in the elements, maybe Edick would be alive today.
Still reeling, still healing
Edick was asleep Feb. 24 when a campfire in the middle of a large tent ignited the couch he was sleeping on. When Edick didn’t wake up, others in the tent pulled him off the couch and called 9-1-1 from the Pines, a wooded area near 14th and Division streets.
Edick died from thermal burns at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids after being airlifted from Munson Medical Center. For several weeks, efforts to locate Edick’s family were unsuccessful. In accordance with state procedure, his unclaimed body would have had a state burial in a designated cemetery plot. Record-Eagle coverage prompted tips leading to Edick’s next-of-kin, according to law enforcement.
Many in the homeless community are still processing the shock of Edick’s death, and remembering who they knew him to be.
Homeless persons 60-year-old Robert Stamp, Robert “Bobbo” Benoit, a 39-year-old from Kalkaska, and Harley Washburn, a 42-year-old who is Benoit’s brother, were with Edick the night of the fire. They were his family on the streets.
Benoit recounted his memories of terrible night, as both he and Stamp reached into the fire to pull their friend out. Benoit said his hands burnt “like I stuck my hand in a microwave” and that Stamp screamed when he first saw Edick.
Edick, who had PTSD and night terrors from his days working in the Navy, eerily didn’t scream when he realized he was on fire, just sat up and laid back down and curled up into a ball like he was cold, before they pulled him off of the couch, he said.
Stamp’s hands still look charred a month later.
“My best friend was on fire. And seeing that, all I could do was not think about myself,” Stamp said, saying Edick, who he has known for six years, touched his heart a long time ago and that he loved him.
John Sabatini, manager of Goodwill’s Street Outreach, said Stamp went to Munson Medical Center for treatment on his hands. Stamp said his hands got infected, requiring repeated treatment.
Jubilee House’s Father Jim Perra, the rector for Grace Episcopal Church in Traverse City, said he believes Stamp did something heroic in pulling Edick off the burning couch, even though the fatal damage was done.
Edick remembered Krystal Babcock, Benoit’s 37-year-old girlfriend from Kalkaska, was in jail the night the fire occurred but is also part of the group. She said Edick was like a father to her, something which Benoit also echoed.
“He was always disciplining me all the time,” Babcock said. Babcock said Edick was curled up in the rain in the summertime out in front of Safe Harbor and she went and brought him a sleeping bag, which is how they first met. They played dice together and he told her about his Navy days, she said.
Hannon said he knew Edick from working with him in outreach and mostly interacted with him to check on his wellbeing or help him access resources and the help he needed, but that he knew him as well as he could in an outreach scenario.
Edick was a respectful client, Hannon said, and would always greet him with a smile and say to be safe when they departed. Hannon said Edick was very friendly, with a good sense of humor, that Edick’s peers liked him and he was grateful for their interactions.
As a client, however, Hannon said it sounded like Edick had struggled off and on with homelessness throughout his life, so he had a hard time engaging with homeless help. Because, he said, like many homeless people, it’s hard for people to believe they will actually get out of homelessness with housing.
“He was a straight-up guy. He would tell you like it is,” Hannon said.
Sabatini said he worked with Edick for about a year, since Safe Harbor closed last season and mostly at Safe Harbor.
He said Edick was a well-liked, in-the-moment, affable guy who liked to joke around and shoot the breeze with the older men at the end of the street, and was not someone who typically got into any trouble. He had serious mobility issues, but was not completely paralyzed, had hip issues and pain and walked with a cane.
“He always said my full name whenever I talked to him. So, I’d come down the hall and I’d hear him say ‘John Sabatini!’ in kind of a little bit of a smoker’s voice. So, he was that kind of character,” Sabatini said.
“I was always happy to be included in any of the conversations that (Edick and his friends) brought me into. It really is. Some of it, you know, you get to experience part of their world and become a part of it. It’s kind of an honor that they let us in to that part of their lives,” he said.
Outreach workers assisting with the community’s grieving process said they knew Edick on a professional level but that he was a private person who didn’t want to talk much about his family or his past.
Mike McDonald, chairperson of the Board of Safe Harbor in Grand Traverse, confirmed Edick was a guest a Safe Harbor but because Safe Harbor has a policy not to share any information on their guests, he said he couldn’t comment any further.
Case closed, wounds openTraverse City Police Department said they found Edick’s next of kin, closing their part of the case. But it’s still unclear if any action was taken by Edick’s family to bury his body, which had been held for 30 days by the Kent County medical examiner for potential burial in a plot for unclaimed persons. Chief Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle could not be reached for comment, and his colleagues said they wouldn’t comment without him.
Initially, navigator for the Department of Veteran Affairs and Edick’s case manager Juan Gonzalez was listed as a contact on Edick’s file, but Gonzalez seemed surprised to hear of Edick’s death when contacted for comment on March 17. He said he met Edick two years ago and that he was in charge of providing Edick with VA resources. He said he had minimal, sporadic contact with him and that Edick was hard to get in touch with for follow-up calls.
Gonzalez later said he contacted his supervisor and couldn’t comment further on Edick’s case.
TCPD Detective Sgt. Matt Richmond said in response to Record-Eagle article about Edick’s body being unclaimed, next of kin was notified and that he hoped that helps Edick’s loved ones.
“Next of kin has been notified, so they are aware of the situation. Whether that brought closure or not, I can’t tell you that. I would think it would help the matter that they know what happened to their family member, loved one,” he said.
The matter is still a raw one for the community.
Sabatini said he broke the news to Stamp, Benoit and Washburn about Edick’s death on the Monday night after he died and that they teared up, were lost to how it happened and were trying to make sense of it all.
“I think they all knew that it was a pretty likely possibility that he had passed. So, they were heartbroken, obviously. But, I think they were just sad and confused,” he said, saying they met and talked with a street social worker as well about the situation.
Hannon said there are approximately 250 homeless people in the area and tragedies like this are avoidable by providing more housing, especially because shelters do not always work for everybody, and called for housing stability in the future.
There’s not enough safety nets built into the system, even with the attention of outreach groups and nonprofits, said Perra.
“And, I think most of us held this notion that we were the first line, not the last line. And, it was a hard lesson that we are the first and the last line. And, that lesson had a body count. I wish we would learn it. But, I haven’t seen movement to suggest that we’ve been backfilled in a way that would make it not happen again,” he said.
