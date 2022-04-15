TRAVERSE CITY — Practicing law since the 1970s, Jim Olson understands that litigation doesn’t resolve all issues. A new edition of his children’s book, “The Reindeer and the Easter Bunny,” shines light on the power of listening and collaboration in creating solutions.
Olson said the new expanded edition offers a message for the troubled times our world faces.
“It’s about the elderly and young finding answers outside the box and how in listening to the natural world we might get answers without arguing,” he said.
Olson authored the story in 1981 and set his three young daughters to drawing illustrations to “keep them busy during the winter.”
“We kept copies of the book and shared them with our children,” said Jessie Olson Perez, the youngest sister. “The new one is more vibrant and appealing for kids.”
Updates designed by Heather Shaw at Mission Point Press in Traverse City maintain the book’s original spirit.
“She kept the feel of the children’s book,” Perez said. “The timing is good for helping children understand (the message) in a fun way through two holidays they love.”
The revised “The Reindeer and the Easter Bunny” will be released Easter week in hard and softcover editions.
A new printing of another family-penned title, “The Thunderstorm Party,” was released April 7. The story was written and illustrated by the late Hallie Olson Wastell at age 13 and first published in 2019. The family discovered the manuscript following her death. Hallie’s story shows how a young girl finds light in the darkness and unknown, a characteristic that helped in her later battle with ovarian cancer. The release honors what would have been Hallie’s 50th birthday.
The books are available at bookstores and online.
Proceeds from both fund Hallie’s Hearts, an endowment managed by Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation (GTRCF).
Hallie’s Hearts established in 2017 by the Olson family provides an annual award to Munson Health’s Cowell Cancer Center for the support of women with ovarian cancer and their families.
“This endowment is important because it creates a tribute, remembrance and legacy for Hallie who in her life was a fierce fighter for women fighting cancer and their families,” said Alison Metiva, GTRCF Vice President of Donor Engagement and Operations.
More than 120 large and small contributions built the $30,000 endowment fund.
“It’s not our largest endowment, but that’s not the point,” Metiva said. “It will grow over time. It’s a nice way to honor Hallie and provides a community benefit.”
Perez said the family is hatching other fundraisers to take place this summer, and will showcase their books at Horizon Books on April 16 from 2-4 p.m.
