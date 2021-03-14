EAST JORDAN — In dreaming big, in reaching out to serve their school and community, students with the East Jordan Middle School Shoe Club and their high school mentors are reaching to the center of the solar system, itself — the sun.
Founded by longtime teacher Matt Hamilton, the club’s longstanding student-led mission “... is to value yourself, and value others.” Under Hamilton’s direction as advisor, the young students are currently raising funds to build a solar panel system that will harness the energy of the sun, and turn it into electricity.
The goal is to raise $70,000 to build a 30-kilowatt solar array on the middle school roof and have it operational on Earth Day, April 22, said Hamilton.
Seventh grader Rylan McVannel, 12, said he and his fellow club members have been working on the project since the beginning of the school year.
“It’s been kind of difficult with all the work we’ve had to do — with all the stops we’ve had along the way — but that didn’t really stop us, it just motivated us even more to try and achieve this goal,” said McVannel. “The Shoe Club is about dreaming big, setting goals, valuing yourself and others, and above all, giving back to the community — this project does all of that. Not only is this going to help the school, it’s going to help the community and motivate the community to switch its energy to green energy.”
Nathan Newman is a senior in the East Jordan High School and was a member of Shoe Club when he was in middle school.
Now 17, he has served as a mentor to the younger club members all four years he’s been in high school.
“We’ve secured $36,000 of our $70,000 goal, and we have other sources of funding that we’re confident will be coming very soon,” said Newman. “The middle school students are the real Shoe Club members, and the high school (students) are mentors who are helping out — leading this project and helping out by mentoring the students.”
Though club members have been working on the project for just six months and are facing a finance-gathering deadline of March 15, they remain undaunted by the challenge in front of them.
“We’ve had some pretty aggressive timelines along the way, but we are strongly confident (we’ll make our deadline),” said Newman. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but right now we’re feeling real good about it.”
Even though the clock is ticking on their self-imposed deadline, Hamilton said students are working feverishly to accomplish what they set out to do.
“Our goal is to be done fundraising on March 15,” said Hamilton. “We will be ordering panels on that day.”
Hamilton has taught middle and high school history and video production in East Jordan — which has a middle school/high school population of about 400 students — for the past 19 years. He started Shoe Club in 2008 “... after being inspired by listening to motivational speaker Mike Donahue.”
“I started the Shoe Club for seventh and eighth graders to help kids deal with life’s issues,” said Hamilton. “It is built around the old mantra, ‘walk in another person’s shoes before judging them.’
To join, (students) read the book, “Value Up,” by Mike Donahue, write a paper about what they learned and then write out their 10 life goals. The book and goals give kids a foundation of life skills and something to aim for — a reason for working hard.
Once in the club, students do lessons on character and community service projects, take trips to universities, have monthly cooking classes, and plan activities like dances for the school.
Now, said Hamilton, his students have taken on their “biggest project ever” — a solar-collection system that will serve the school for decades to come.
“We’ve hired Solar Winds Energy Systems to build the array,” he said. “To give you an idea of the amount of power it will produce, 30 kilowatts is enough energy to power three average sized homes. This is the largest student-led project in our school history. Our club wasn’t able to take trips or volunteer, like we normally do, because of COVID restrictions. This prompted us to do something to live out the goals of the club. This solar array project encompasses all of these qualities and gives the kids an opportunity to give back to their school.”
Students created a fundraising presentation, wrote grants, organized a Wii Bowl-A-Thon and a crowd-funding campaign on GoFundMe.
Hamilton said though many clubs and organizations decided to not do anything this year because of the pandemic, the Shoe Club opted to take long strides in helping its school and community.
“I felt that, because of COVID, kids needed a project, something to work on and take their minds off all that is going on in our world today,” said Hamilton. “This project is perfect and it is something we can work on virtually. It allowed the kids to set a goal, work hard and give back to their school. It is something they can be proud of and hopefully, it will give them self-confidence.”
To support the East Jordan Public School Shoe Club’s ongoing project, go to: GoFundMe, at www.shoeclub.org.
