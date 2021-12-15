TRAVERSE CITY — The redesign of East Front Street is back on the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority’s agenda this month.
Friday’s meeting begins at 8:30 a.m., on the second floor of the Governmental Center.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy will introduce results of November community engagement meetings performed as part of the Reimagine East Front Street project.
Disagreement about the need for a dedicated bicycle lane — and a desire to give businesses time to prepare for a “rather substantial and disruptive construction season,” according to a memo, led Derenzy to recommend the DDA board delay the project until 2024.
Derenzy’s memo also stated that she expects a “pilot” conversion of one-way downtown streets to two-way will be conducted during the 2023 winter season.
The Friday meeting packet includes a 64-page Powerpoint presentation from Progressive AE of Grand Rapids, which conducted the East Front Street project outreach sessions in November.
The research suggests that participants strongly considered walkability and pedestrian access most important for the East Front Street area, followed by car flow. Bicycle-oriented considerations closely followed that in popularity. Bus and freight delivery trailed in participant rankings of importance for that stretch of Front Street.
Board members on Friday will view detailed drawings of three potential East Front Street design concepts.
The DDA board also Friday will consider acceptance of the Lower Boardman Unified Plan, which has been three years in the making.
The 122-page plan details plans for riverbank restoration, boardwalks, wayfinding signs, removal of parking spaces along the river, public art and lighting.
