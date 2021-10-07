TRAVERSE CITY — Initial count day results in northern Michigan public schools indicate near-peak numbers in the Kingsley Area School District, losses in Elk Rapids and Kalkaska School Districts and only slight shifts as a result of differences in mask mandates.
Public school students throughout Michigan were tallied by school administrators as part of fall count day on Wednesday. These attendance numbers, along with those from the February count day, are translated into a calculation that determines the schools’ per-pupil funding.
This year, school districts in the region faced ups and downs in student populations, some as a result of the pandemic.
Kingsley Area Public Schools tallied 1,548 students, up from 1,514 last year, placing them within 9 students of their all-time peak, Superintendent Keith Smith said. The growth was spread out — no one school or grade had stand-out growth above others.
“I think people recognize the quality education that kids are getting here,” Smith said.
Masks are optional in Kingsley schools, but Smith said that is likely not the reason for their growth. Kingsley’s school of choice numbers were almost a wash, Smith said, with nearly the same amount of students opting into their schools as those opting out.
“When people call, if they’re only coming here because of masks, we actually encourage them to stay where they’re at, because that is so fickle,” Smith said. “You pick up a handful of cases here, we could impose a mask mandate. It happened last year. So, I don’t see that as a big factor in the increase.”
Kingsley schools’ growth in recent years spurred the Kingsley Board of Education to discuss the maximum capacity for their schools at their next board meeting on Oct. 11, Smith said.
“You have to know when to cap it,” Smith said. “And I hate to say close your doors to folks — but growth is only somewhat sustainable just based off the room that you have.”
Suttons Bay public schools are also up a few students, going from 615 students to 622 in the past year. Superintendent Casey Petz said the most growth was seen in the middle and high school, as he expected.
“We’ve kind of stabilized a number of things in our district and I think people’s impression of Suttons Bay is that it’s a great school to send your kids,” Petz said. “We have a lot of elective choice and we have robust programming for fine arts and athletics and we’ve also just redesigned our middle school for this fall.”
Suttons Bay has had increases in student enrollment consistently for the past few years. During the 2016-2017 school year, Suttons Bay had under 550 students, according to MI School Data (https://www.mischooldata.org/student-enrollment-counts-report/).
Other school districts counted fewer students this year than last.
Elk Rapids is down 44 students from last year. The biggest loss in the district comes from Lakeland Elementary School, which lost 30 students, Superintendent Julie Brown said.
Elk Rapids high schools and middle schools were steady in student numbers, Brown said.
Brown said that she attributes the losses in part to a big senior class graduating last year, a small incoming kindergarten class this year and the pandemic. A few students left Elk Rapids and shifted to online or homeschool options as a result of the district’s mask mandate, Brown said.
“If we were able to find a way to get all kids in school without masks —if the pandemic would end — we would see numbers that were pretty comparable to last year,” Brown said.
Kalkaska Public Schools’ numbers also fluctuated as a result of the pandemic and mask mandates.
At the beginning of the school year, Kalkaska schools gained a few students as a result of their district not having a mask mandate. But, when the school district implemented a brief five-day mask mandate in its schools in mid-September during a local uptick in COVID-19 cases, a few of those students left, Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said.
Kalkaska Public Schools tallied fewer students than last year, with their preliminary number at 1,363 on Wednesday, down from 1,401 from the previous school year. Heitmeyer said that the number is actually up from their spring count day when they counted 1,357 students.
While other superintendents in northern Michigan are checking their count day numbers, Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said that he is not planning on asking for count day numbers until Friday. He said the numbers would be too skewed from the amount of students absent to share or consider as fact, considering the size of the TCAPS district.
Students who are absent on count day have up to 30 days to be counted.
According to data from MI School Data, TCAPS tallied about 400 fewer students last year than the year before. VanWagoner said that he expects another decrease in students this year.
The district budgeted for about 150 fewer students than last year, but VanWagoner said the deficit will likely be more than that. He said some of the losses can be attributed to the pandemic — parents afraid to have their kids in-person as well as anger about mask mandates — and the housing shortage in Traverse City.
VanWagoner said that there is always concern over changes in the budget, but TCAPS is being “responsible.”
“We’ll be fine to weather that storm,” VanWagoner said.
