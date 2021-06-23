BEULAH — Kirk Jones kneeled inside the red barn at his winery, pointed a speaker out the open door toward the lawn, hit the on button and strains of Solomon Burke’s “Cry to Me” filled the air.
During the next two-plus hours music played from the speaker as Homestead Township officials, a sound engineer, two attorneys and a handful of interested residents strolled from point to point as sound readings were taken.
“We just want to get a baseline, so we have a point for negotiations,” said Township Supervisor Tia Karina-Cooley, who confirmed no decision would be forthcoming Tuesday.
The township board special meeting, billed as a “noise simulation demonstration” and hosted at St. Ambrose Winery on Pioneer Road, was the latest development in an ongoing conflict over a noise ordinance which Jones contends was passed to target his business.
Jones, with his wife, Sharon, owns St. Ambrose Cellars on Pioneer Road, which often hosts weddings, civic events and fundraisers, sometimes featuring live music.
A few neighbors have complained about the noise, while others living in the same area say they either don’t hear the music or don’t mind it.
On Tuesday one of the sound readings was taken in a neighbor, Karen Kamp’s, backyard.
“Do I have to wait for the geese to quiet down before I take the reading?” asked Jonah Powell, a sound instructor at Northwestern Michigan College who was tasked with taking the readings.
Kamp has a small flock of ducks, not geese, who did make noise when the visitors gathered near their pen, though soon quieted down.
A dirt bike drove past, a loud truck rumbled by, someone shot a gun in the distance and a rooster crowed. Once it was quiet, strains of music from the winery were audible.
Kamp said the music she’s heard previously was louder than the test.
“What I am measuring is sound pressure,” said Powell. “Sound pressure and loudness are two different things. There’s no way to measure loudness.”
At issue is the sound ordinance passed by Homestead Township and for which Jones received a $125 ticket for violating in 2019. He fought it in court arguing the ordinance — which prohibits disturbing the repose of a person of normal sensitivities — was unconstitutionally vague.
The ticket, written by the township’s noise ordinance officer John Brazaski during a wedding reception at the winery, has since given rise to multiple lawsuits, a taxpayer-funded appeal, accusations against 85th District Court staff, and a request from the township that the judge in the case recuse himself, which was denied.
On Tuesday, four friends who met years ago at Benzie Central High School, sat outside at St. Ambrose, enjoying a flight of draft beer and a basket of chicken strips. They said they were aware of the controversy but had not come for the meeting.
“I grew up right down the road,” said Heather Budreau. “I love this place. It has done good things for this area. It brings in the tourists and its good for the economy. I wish this wasn’t happening.”
In February, a new township board — some elected on a platform of quelling quarrels with Jones and St. Ambrose — took up the issue during a trustee meeting with attorneys from two firms representing the township in attendance.
Karina-Cooley said the results of the sound readings would be discussed by officials at an upcoming meeting and that negotiations were ongoing.
