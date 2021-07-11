INTERLOCHEN — Some shoreline residents of Duck Lake aren’t keen on the continued use of chemicals to treat invasive aquatic plants for fear of unintended consequences.
Green Lake Township has for years collected a special assessment tax to pay for Eurasian watermilfoil treatments in Duck Lake, an effort to keep the species’s signature mats of floating vegetation from building up. But not every lakeshore resident thinks it’s worth the trade-off, given other plant species are now gone and certain algae have appeared.
“The cure just may be worse than the disease,” said Candace Gorman, who lives along the southwest shore of Duck Lake.
She is an Illinois lawyer who recently moved into her up north home on a year-round basis. She has threatened legal action against the township if an independent survey isn’t done for Eurasian watermilfoil before they continue “throwing chemicals in the lake,” she said.
“The lily pads have not been impacted by the treatments, but the wild rice was. It died,” Gorman said. “I would prefer them not to treat until they figure out how much there is and where it is.”
Fellow shoreline resident Wade Adams said for the first time in 70 years of his family visiting the western side of Duck Lake, they are now experiencing algae bloom problems. He blames years of chemicals poured into the water.
“It’s the treatment of aquatic plants, or as they call them, aquatic weeds,” Adams said.
He contends the chemical treatments appear to have overdone things based on impacts.
“For sure we don’t want them over-treating or treating plants that are native,” Adams said.
Nick Assendelft, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said area residents notified the state about the wild rice bed three years ago. It’s more than 1,000 feet away from the area of the lake treated for Eurasian watermilfoil and thus unlikely to have been impacted by those treatments, he said.
“There is wild rice on Duck Lake, however it is not the same strain as threatened wild rice that is found elsewhere in Michigan. The Duck Lake wild rice does not require extra protection if areas of the lake are treated for aquatic invasive species,” Assendelft said.
He said EGLE’s aquatic nuisance control workers have not received any reports or documentation of impacts to plants not targeted for Eurasian watermilfoil treatments on Duck Lake.
However, anyone who believes there is an impact on non-targeted plants from treatment for invasive species can call EGLE’s pollution emergency alerting system hotline at 800-292-4706, Assendelft said, so state officials can investigate any reported problems.
In the meantime, township officials said the treatment program has been successful, and they’ve done what they can to keep the invasive aquatic plant in check in Duck Lake; experts argue it cannot be completely eradicated from the water body.
The plan is to continue the treatments.
Green Lake Township Supervisor Marvin Radtke Jr. said costs of the five-year program are expected to be spread over about 480 properties, the same way the last five years of the program’s expenses were handled. He also said treatment costs have gone down because the area of the lake with the invasive plant has diminished.
Nevertheless, township officials agreed to an independent analysis, Radtke said.
“Some have concerns that the amount may be inflated and locations skewed. I personally believe this is unlikely. Nonetheless, the board felt it justified to ensure everything is as stated and verified,” he wrote in an email.
Nonprofit Green Lake & Duck Lake Association supports the continued treatment of Duck Lake for Eurasian watermilfoil, said organization President Ed Dewey.
“We have a vegetative study every year and compare the native vegetation to the invasive vegetation, and compare the growth year after year,” he said.
Dewey supports the township having an independent survey of the lake completed in the interest of having more information available for the residents, he said.
“They just want to get a second opinion, I guess, and I support that,” Dewey said. “I can understand their position.”
In fact, the independent survey was quickly completed and confirmed spots where the invasive milfoil was identified by the township’s contractors.
Those consultants confirmed about one-quarter of the places within the lake that have Eurasian watermilfoil previously mapped by the township’s vendor, Dewey said.
At that point, “they didn’t feel it was necessary to continue to map the entire lake,” he said.
A second public hearing for the proposed special assessment tax for the next five years was scheduled for Aug. 9. More information can be found at www.gogreenlake.org online, or by calling the township hall at 231-276-9329.
