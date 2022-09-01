TRAVERSE CITY — A 26 year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed into The Hawk's Nest early this morning.
The driver was headed east on Munson at approximately 2 a.m. when he missed a turn and struck the nearby hotel, Traverse City Police Department Capt. Keith Gillis said.
No one else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the police report.
The car's registration was traced to Palmetto, Fla., by city police department officers, but the driver's father currently lives in Traverse City.
Gillis said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt. In high-impact crashes, police are able to tell whether seatbelts were being worn because of distinctive seatbelt burns or bruises often found on the body, he noted.
The police report stated that there was a strong odor of alcohol in the car. Police are currently awaiting a blood alcohol content and toxicology report from Munson Medical Center.
Gillis said he was not aware of any structural damage to the hotel.
The TCPD and the Michigan State Police are investigating the fatality. The driver's next of kin has been notified.
