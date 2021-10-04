GRAWN — Officials released the name of a Grawn man who died after a traffic crash near the intersection of East Duck Lake and Brigham roads.
Andrew James Griffin, 36, of Grawn was killed after the car he was driving crossed the center line on a curvy section of East Duck Lake Road and collided with a truck pulling a camper, officials said.
The crash happened Friday at 11:28 a.m., Griffin was driving a sedan and was wearing a seatbelt, officials with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said.
Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the truck was not injured, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation, officials said, and that speed, but not drugs or alcohol, appeared to be a factor in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.