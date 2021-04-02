TRAVERSE CITY — The COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 13 percent in the Munson Healthcare region, eclipsing the rate seen in November and December, which was the most significant surge in cases of the disease thus far.
Following Thanksgiving and Christmas the rate of those testing positive for the virus was between 10 percent and 11 percent. During the past week the Grand Traverse County Health Department has identified 249 new cases in county residents.
The current wave has been on the upswing for the past several weeks, yet the full effect of people traveling during spring break is still to come, said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson.
Anyone who has traveled over spring break should quarantine for seven to 10 days upon their return, as recommended by the CDC, Nefcy said.
"It remains to be seen if those people will quarantine," Nefcy said. "If they don't we could certainly see a big impact from that."
There was an average of 586 cases per 100,000 during the past two weeks in the region, with 81 people hospitalized across the Munson system. That rate was 365 per 100,000 just 10 days ago, with 53 people hospitalized.
The 10- to 29-year-old age group is driving the vast majority of infections, with lots of clusters and outbreaks related to school sports, Nefcy said.
"What we know is the outbreak is clearly being driven by the younger and not yet vaccinated population," Nefcy said.
At the same time there are fewer new cases in the older population, the group that has largely been the target of the first push of vaccinations.
Vaccinations on Monday become available to anyone 16 or older and health departments have been urging that group to book appointments. In Grand Traverse County about 84 percent of people 65 and older and about 6 percent of those aged 16 to 19 have had at least one dose, according to the state vaccine dashboard.
Those 16 to 50 who are at high risk have been eligible for the vaccine since late March.
The mortality rate from COVID has dropped, as it is that group of people 65 and older who are at the most risk. But there still is a significant rate of mortality, Nefcy said, with 50 to 100 people in Michigan and 2 to 4 people in the Munson region dying every day, she said.
In November there were between 100 and 200 daily deaths in the state and 6 to 16 in the Munson region, Nefcy said.
While younger people are generally less likely to die from COVID, they are getting sick and being hospitalized, she said.
"We still have very full hospitals," Nefcy said. "Even though the mortality rate has improved because it's younger people, it still has a significant impact on hospitals and resources."
During March there were 1,056 new cases in the four-county Health Department of Northwest Michigan jurisdiction and 201 in Benzie and Leelanau counties.
“Positivity and cases continue to increase across the state and the Traverse City region,” Lisa Peacock, health officer for the two departments, said in a press release.
Outbreaks are related to close contact among those who have not yet been vaccinated, with activities such as youth and school sports increasing the spread, she said.
Peacock reported that there have been several cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the U.K. variant, identified across northern Michigan and it will likely continue to become more predominant. While B.1.1.7 has not been seen in Benzie and Leelanau counties, she said it is only a matter of time.
The P.1 variant -- also known as the Brazil variant -- was identified in a Bay County resident this week.
Things will improve if a large percentage of people continue to get vaccinated, Nefcy said.
"We are in a bad spot right now and the choices that people make will completely determine the way that it will go," she said.
As always, Nefcy and other health care officials stress that people should follow COVID guidelines — masking, social distancing and avoiding large crowds, get vaccinated and get tested even if you have mild symptoms that you think are something else.
Rapid antigen testing, which gives results in about 15 minutes, is being done from noon to 7 p.m. Monday at Central High School on Milliken Drive, as well as on Mondays and Tuesdays by appointment at the Cherryland Mall. Anyone who tests positive will be asked to also take the standard test, which takes longer to get results.
All testing is free and does not have to be ordered by a doctor. Appointments can be made by visiting gtchd.org.
Allocations of all three approved vaccines are on the rise and as of last week the HDNM had administered more than 30,000 vaccines, while the BLDHD had given more than 11,300.
“This is the result of a significant effort put forth by our entire communities,” Peacock said. “In each county where we hold mass vaccination clinics every week, our staff is supported and assisted by an army of volunteers and community partners. We simply couldn’t do it without them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.